Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for rewarding “some of the most racist” Republicans in Congress as Republicans prepare to retake the majority.

The House stripped Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia of their committees in the current Congress. Specifically, the House also censured Mr Gosar after he posted an anime video that depicted a character with Mr Gosar’s face killing a character with Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s face.

Mr McCarthy has indicated that he would reinstate the members if Republicans regain the House majority, as they are largely expected to do by a thin margin after last week’s election. On Tuesday, Mr McCarthy won an internal vote within the House Republican to become Speaker 188-31, but still would need a majority on a full floor vote.

“I mean beyond unpunished, Kevin McCarthy has made it very clear that statement, has stated that he intends to reward some of the most racist members of Congress that we have served in recent years,” she told The Independent.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez has been subjected to numerous death threats and verbal harassment since she won her primary election in 2018 against House Democratic Caucus chairman Joe Crowley. She has specifically become a subject of right-wing anger and vitriol. In addition, her campaign regularly spends large fees as large as $5,000 a month for security consulting since members have to pay for their own security.

In addition, Representative Pramila Jayapal, chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, expressed concern.

“I'm worried about a lot of things in terms of the danger to our country, the danger to us personally. The danger to our democracy, I think it's going to be a very difficult time,” she told The Independent.