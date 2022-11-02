Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will warn Americans of the chaotic consequences that could result from empowering Republicans who’ve pledged not to recognise future election results if Democratic candidates prevail by electing them to gubernatorial and secretary of state positions in next week’s midterm elections.

Mr Biden is set to speak at 7 pm ET at a Democratic National Committee event held at Washington’s Union Station, just blocks from where rioters assaulted police and stormed the inaugural stands erected outside the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

According to excerpts released by the Democratic National Committee, the president will acknowledge that the 2022 midterms will be “first national election” since “an armed, angry mob” attacked the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying his 2020 election victory. He will also say the attack on America’s democracy begun by that pro-Trump is still ongoing in other forms.

“ I wish I could say the assault on our democracy ended that day. But I cannot,” he will say.

Mr Biden will also warn that there are candidates currently standing for “every level of office in America” who will refuse to “commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in”.

“That is the path to chaos in America. It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And, It is un-American,” he will add.

He will also ask Americans to “think long and hard” about “the moment” the country is currently in.

“In a typical year, we are not often faced with the question of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy or put it at risk,” he will say. “But we are this year”.

The president’s speech was a last-minute addition to his schedule, and comes less than one week before Americans will decide whether to allow his Democratic Party to retain control of the House, Senate, governors’ mansions across the country, as well as state legislatures and other state-level offices that are in charge of the conduct of elections.

Many Republican candidates have built their campaigns on lies spread by the ex-president and his supporters which deny the legitimacy of the election which put Mr Biden in the White House.

Speaking at her daily press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden “will continue to call attention to the threat to democratic integrity and to public safety posed by those who deny the documented truth about election results and those who seek to undermine public faith in our system of government” in his remarks.

She also said “mega-Maga Republicans” who support the twice-impeached ex-president “don't believe in the rule of law,” “refuse to accept the results of free and fair elections,” and “fan the flames of political violence through what they praise and what they refuse to condemn”.

“The President will continue to speak about the challenges facing our democracy and his enduring belief that America will persevere,” she added.