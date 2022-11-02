Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman
Democrats are still in contention to hold the Senate, but races have tightened heading into midterms’ final week
Barack Obama campaigns for Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis.
Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour of crucial states as the Democrats try and drive up voter enthusiasm and turnout among their base. He will be campaigning together with Mr Biden this weekend.
Control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.
According to one survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.
However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8 November, he and Mr Walker will be forced into a January runoff election.
Kari Lake draws disturbing laugh with joke about Paul Pelosi attack
Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake seemingly joked about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband as she campaigned in the state.
Ms Lake, a pro-Trump former TV anchor, was at an event in Scottsdale when she was asked about increasing school security.
“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school, they act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in DC, apparently, her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” she said.
Graeme Massie reports.
GOP candidate Kari Lake draws disturbing laugh with joke about Paul Pelosi attack
A string of Republicans, including Donald Trump Jr, have mocked the attck on Speaker’s husband
Trump endorses Senate candidate who claims schoolchildren use litter boxes
Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump endorses senate candidate who says children are using litter boxes at school
Trump’s endorsement of Mr Bolduc comes just days after he spread a discredited hoax at a candidate forum
Ohio Senate race: What you need to know
Tim Ryan facing off against JD Vance could determine the balance of the Senate.
Ohio Senate race: Tim Ryan faces JD Vance in crucial election
Buckeye State’s voters could determine the balance of the US Senate
Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson goes viral
A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.
Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.
Barack Obama’s fiery takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views
Former president praised for comments at rally for Senate candidate Mandela Barnes
Walker v Warnock: What you need to know about the Georgia Senate race
Raphael Warnock is now seeking a full six-year term against Herschel Walker, one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time.
A preacher versus the running back will decide the future of Georgia
Raphael Warnock is now seeking a full six-year term against one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time
The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day
Nevada’s Senate race could go either way. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott are likely to cruise to re-election. And John Fetterman still leads in Pennsylvania, Eric Garcia writes.
The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day
Nevada’s Senate race could go either way. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott likely to cruise to re-election. And John Fetterman still leads in Pennsylvania, Eric Garcia writes
What you need to know about the Pennsylvania Senate race
Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been perhaps the most bizarre one in a crowd of absurd campaigns. What should have been a relatively sleepy race where Republicans attempt to hold a Senate seat has instead turned into an intensely personal race with two outsized personalities.
Pennsylvania’s Senate race: Republicans try to protect a seat Democrats hope to flip
The Keystone State presents Democrats’ best chances to flip a Senate seat
Dr Oz asks surgeon to downplay his role in research that allegedly killed puppies
A cardiothoracic surgeon who helped propel Dr Mehmet Oz, who is currently running for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, to stardom said he refused to say publicly that his former colleague had no hand in experiments that allegedly killed more than 300 dogs, claiming he viewed it as the candidate asking for a political favour.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Dr Oz asks for his role in research that allegedly killed puppies to be downplayed
Dr Eric Rose helped launched Dr Oz to stardom after they successfully completed a highly publicised heart surgery in 1996
Democrat Senate candidate for Pennsylvania and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has written a Fox News op-ed hitting out at this Republican opponent Dr Mehmet oz on inflations.
“On inflation, crime, and any number of other issues, he just doesn’t get it. This is a guy who has spent the better part of his life jumping between his ten mansions on his private jet,” he writes.
Read the full op-ed at FoxNews.com.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies