Liveupdated1667375899

Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman

Democrats are still in contention to hold the Senate, but races have tightened heading into midterms’ final week

Andrew Naughtie,Oliver O'Connell
Wednesday 02 November 2022 07:58
Comments

Barack Obama campaigns for Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour of crucial states as the Democrats try and drive up voter enthusiasm and turnout among their base. He will be campaigning together with Mr Biden this weekend.

Control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.

According to one survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.

However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8 November, he and Mr Walker will be forced into a January runoff election.

1667375100

Kari Lake draws disturbing laugh with joke about Paul Pelosi attack

Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake seemingly joked about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband as she campaigned in the state.

Ms Lake, a pro-Trump former TV anchor, was at an event in Scottsdale when she was asked about increasing school security.

“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school, they act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in DC, apparently, her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” she said.

Graeme Massie reports.

GOP candidate Kari Lake draws disturbing laugh with joke about Paul Pelosi attack

A string of Republicans, including Donald Trump Jr, have mocked the attck on Speaker’s husband

Oliver O'Connell2 November 2022 07:45
1667367900

Trump endorses Senate candidate who claims schoolchildren use litter boxes

Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Trump endorses senate candidate who says children are using litter boxes at school

Trump’s endorsement of Mr Bolduc comes just days after he spread a discredited hoax at a candidate forum

Oliver O'Connell2 November 2022 05:45
1667360738

Ohio Senate race: What you need to know

Tim Ryan facing off against JD Vance could determine the balance of the Senate.

Ohio Senate race: Tim Ryan faces JD Vance in crucial election

Buckeye State’s voters could determine the balance of the US Senate

Oliver O'Connell2 November 2022 03:45
1667357138

Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson goes viral

A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.

Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.

Barack Obama's fiery takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views

Former president praised for comments at rally for Senate candidate Mandela Barnes

Oliver O'Connell2 November 2022 02:45
1667353538

Walker v Warnock: What you need to know about the Georgia Senate race

Raphael Warnock is now seeking a full six-year term against Herschel Walker, one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time.

A preacher versus the running back will decide the future of Georgia

Raphael Warnock is now seeking a full six-year term against one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time

Oliver O'Connell2 November 2022 01:45
1667349938

The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day

Nevada’s Senate race could go either way. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott are likely to cruise to re-election. And John Fetterman still leads in Pennsylvania, Eric Garcia writes.

The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day

Nevada’s Senate race could go either way. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott likely to cruise to re-election. And John Fetterman still leads in Pennsylvania, Eric Garcia writes

Oliver O'Connell2 November 2022 00:45
1667346338

What you need to know about the Pennsylvania Senate race

Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been perhaps the most bizarre one in a crowd of absurd campaigns. What should have been a relatively sleepy race where Republicans attempt to hold a Senate seat has instead turned into an intensely personal race with two outsized personalities.

Pennsylvania's Senate race: Republicans try to protect a seat Democrats hope to flip

The Keystone State presents Democrats’ best chances to flip a Senate seat

Oliver O'Connell1 November 2022 23:45
1667342738

Dr Oz asks surgeon to downplay his role in research that allegedly killed puppies

A cardiothoracic surgeon who helped propel Dr Mehmet Oz, who is currently running for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, to stardom said he refused to say publicly that his former colleague had no hand in experiments that allegedly killed more than 300 dogs, claiming he viewed it as the candidate asking for a political favour.

Graig Graziosi has the story.

Dr Oz asks for his role in research that allegedly killed puppies to be downplayed

Dr Eric Rose helped launched Dr Oz to stardom after they successfully completed a highly publicised heart surgery in 1996

Oliver O'Connell1 November 2022 22:45
1667341838

Democrat Senate candidate for Pennsylvania and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has written a Fox News op-ed hitting out at this Republican opponent Dr Mehmet oz on inflations.

“On inflation, crime, and any number of other issues, he just doesn’t get it. This is a guy who has spent the better part of his life jumping between his ten mansions on his private jet,” he writes.

Read the full op-ed at FoxNews.com.

Oliver O'Connell1 November 2022 22:30
1667340938

Oliver O'Connell1 November 2022 22:15

