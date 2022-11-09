Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden said he is enjoying the boiling feud between former president Donald Trump and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Mr Biden held a press conference on Wednesday the day after the midterms when Democrats had a better-than-expected night. At the same time, Mr DeSantis had a resounding victory in his re-election campaign in the former swing state of Florida.

That has led to some people speculating whether he would challenge Mr Trump for the Republican presidential nomination to face Mr Biden in 2024.

NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked if the president preferred to run against Mr Trump or Mr DeSantis.

“It would be fun watching them take on each other,” he said with a smirk on his face and to laughs.