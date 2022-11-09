Jump to content

Smirking Biden says he’s enjoying DeSantis-Trump rivalry: ‘It’ll be fun watching them taking on each other’

The two men are set to head on a collision course to see who will face Joe Biden in 2024

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 09 November 2022 22:41
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden said he is enjoying the boiling feud between former president Donald Trump and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Mr Biden held a press conference on Wednesday the day after the midterms when Democrats had a better-than-expected night. At the same time, Mr DeSantis had a resounding victory in his re-election campaign in the former swing state of Florida.

That has led to some people speculating whether he would challenge Mr Trump for the Republican presidential nomination to face Mr Biden in 2024.

NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked if the president preferred to run against Mr Trump or Mr DeSantis.

“It would be fun watching them take on each other,” he said with a smirk on his face and to laughs.

