Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.

Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.

However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the party, Chuck Schumer, Gavin Newsom, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also convincingly won their races.

While the House is leaning toward Republican control, the Senate remains on a knife edge. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is effectively tied with Herschel Walker in Georgia, but Democrat John Fetterman triumphed over Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. Earlier Democrat Josh Shapiro won the gubernatorial race for the state beating Trump-backed Doug Mastriano.