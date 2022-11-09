US election results - live: Midterm red wave falters but Senate on knife edge as Fetterman and Vance win big
A GOP red wave appears to be more of a ripple but key races remain uncalled
What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?
Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.
Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.
However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the party, Chuck Schumer, Gavin Newsom, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also convincingly won their races.
While the House is leaning toward Republican control, the Senate remains on a knife edge. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is effectively tied with Herschel Walker in Georgia, but Democrat John Fetterman triumphed over Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. Earlier Democrat Josh Shapiro won the gubernatorial race for the state beating Trump-backed Doug Mastriano.
Brad Raffensberger to remain Georgia secretary of state
The Associated Press has called the race to be Georgia’s secretary of state for Republican incumbent Brad Raffensberger.
Mr Raffensberger has 53 per cent of the votes to Democrat Bee Nguyen’s 43.9 per cent with more than 95 per cent of the votes now counted, giving him an unsurpassable margin.
The 67-year-old civil engineer achieved national fame in 2020 when he refused to collaborate with Donald Trump’s demands to "find" an extra 11,780 red votes in the state.
Fetterman: Every vote, every county
Pennsylvania’s Senator-elect John Fetterman thanked his supporters Tuesday evening at an election night watch party, and reminded them that the campaign’s strategy of reaching voters in red districts had made the difference.
“We launched this campaign almost two years ago. And we had our slogan, it’s on every one of those signs right now: Every county, every vote,” he said.
“And tonight, that’s why I’ll be the next US senator from Pennsylvania,” Mr Fetterman concluded, to applause.
Lindsey Graham: ‘Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure’
Senator Lindsey Graham has admitted that Republicans have failed to generate a red wave of support at the polls in the midterm elections.
“Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure,” Mr Graham said during an appearance on NBC’s election coverage on Tuesday night. “I think we’re going to be at 51, 52 when it’s all said and done in the Senate.”
Mr Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, admitted that nominating pro-Trump candidate Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, who lost to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan, had been a costly error.
Graeme Massie reports.
Lindsey Graham admits no Republican red wave in midterm elections
‘I was in charge of Guam, so I want to take credit for that,’ joked US Senator from South Carolina
Fetterman: ‘We bet on the people of Pennsylvania - and you didn’t let us down’
John Fetterman has claimed victory over TV personality Mehmet Oz in one of the closest watched races for the Senate in this year’s midterms..
After months of campaigning and particularly personal attacks lobbed back and forth between the two candidates, the battle between Mr Fetterman and Dr Oz appears to have ended as one of the most expensive races of the 2022 cycle.
The Democratic lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania tweeted: “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. We bet on the people of Pennsylvania – and you didn’t let us down And I won’t let you down. Thank you.”
John Bowden reports.
John Fetterman claims he has defeated Trump-backed Dr Oz for Pennsylvania Senate seat
Race to replace retiring Republican was most-watched Senate contest of the 2022 cycle
Party is over at Herschel Walker’s campaign HQ
Georgia remains a toss-up as the clocks pass 1am in the Peach State.
As of 1:15am local time, the state's official count puts Mr Warnock very slightly in the lead with 1.89m votes against Mr Walker's 1.85m, with 148 out of 159 precinct counts complete.
But according to The New York Times, staffers at Mr Walker's election night party have begun packing up and emptying the room, telling supporters they should not expect any answers tonight.
Watch live: John Fetterman to speak soon
John Fetterman is scheduled to address supporters shortly, after multiple TV networks projected that he would win the crucial Pennsylvania Senate race over GOP candidate Dr Mehmet Oz.
Watch Mr Fetterman’s speech live below:
Hochul defeats Trump-backed Zeldin in New York governor’s race
New Yorkers have elected Governor Kathy Hochul to a full term, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to be voted into the governor’s office, according to Associated Press projections.
She defeated Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, the Long Island congressman endorsed by Donald Trump, in a closely watched race with polls predicting Ms Hochul’s victory on relatively slim margins in a state with a large Democratic electorate.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Kathy Hochul defeats Trump-backed Republican Lee Zeldin in New York governor's race
New York’s first-ever woman governor defeats GOP candidate who refused to concede
Could the Democrats retain control of the House?
MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki believes there is still a path for the Democrats to retain control of the House of Representatives.
Networks project Fetterman defeats Oz
Multiple TV networks have projected that John Fetterman has defeated Mehmet Oz in the crucial Pennsylvania Senate race.
Abortion rights advocates count ‘seismic’ win in Michigan
Voters in Michigan have approved a state constitutional amendment to affirm the right to abortion, among several abortion-related measures on midterm election ballots this year.
Michigan voters agreed that “every person has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which involves the right to make and carry out decisions without political interference about all matters relating to pregnancy, including birth control, abortion, prenatal care, and childbirth.”
Advocacy group Reproductive Freedom for All collected more than 750,000 signatures to petition for the measure to go on November ballots.
The referendum assures the state continues to serve as a critical point of access for midwesterners in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion.
“This is a seismic win for abortion rights in a battleground state,” Center for Reproductive Rights president Nancy Northup said in a statement. “This victory is also a win for people in the neighboring states of Indiana and Ohio, where abortion is banned. Until there is national legislation that protects abortion rights across the country, we will continue to work to ensure that state constitutions protect the right to abortion.”
