Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Charlie Crist drowned by Democrat groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida

The 66-year-old former congressman was predicted to have lost decisively in his attempt to become governor of Florida

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Wednesday 09 November 2022 04:47
Comments
Charlie Crist prompts chorus of groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis

Florida governor hopeful Charlie Crist has conceded to his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, to the dismay of his supporters.

Mr Crist, a Democrat, prompted a chorus of groans and boos from his supporters when he stood up on Tuesday night to congratulate Mr DeSantis on his victory.

"First and foremost, I want to give a good congratulations to Governor DeSantis on his re-election," said the 66-year-old, before pausing while the crowd expressed their disappointment.

"That's okay. That's okay," he said, holding up his hand apologetically. "But I want to thank all of you, I really do. And I want to thank Florida."

Recommended

As polls closed across the country in this year’s midterm elections,The Associated Press called the Florida governor's race decisively for Mr DeSantis, with around 78 per cent of the votes already counted.

According to a projection by ABC, Mr DeSantis is likely to win 59 per cent of the vote, while Mr Crist is likely to win around 40 per cent.

Given Mr DeSantis's much narrower win in 2018, his margin suggests Florida is now firmly a red state after decades of flipping between parties and often helping to decide presidential elections.

Supporters chant ‘two more years’ at campaign party as DeSantis wins re-election

In his victory speech, Mr DeSantis said: "Florida was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad. We stood as a citadel of freedom for people across this country and indeed the world...

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race in this first term and I have kept the faith."

Mr Crist, who previously represented Florida's 13th congressional district in the US House of Representatives, said: "It's been an absolute blessing to serve the governor before, to serve as the congressman for my home town; I feel like the most blessed man.

Recommended

"Governor DeSantis, for you and your faily, I wish you only the best... becauseI love this state. I love it with all my heart. You're good, decent, kind people, and you deserve nothing more than the very best that God has to offer.

"And I want to thank God. God's real, and God exists. And all glory to God, because we have so much to be thankful for. Please. Really."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in