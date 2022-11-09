Charlie Crist drowned by Democrat groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Florida governor hopeful Charlie Crist has conceded to his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, to the dismay of his supporters.

Mr Crist, a Democrat, prompted a chorus of groans and boos from his supporters when he stood up on Tuesday night to congratulate Mr DeSantis on his victory.

"First and foremost, I want to give a good congratulations to Governor DeSantis on his re-election," said the 66-year-old, before pausing while the crowd expressed their disappointment.

"That's okay. That's okay," he said, holding up his hand apologetically. "But I want to thank all of you, I really do. And I want to thank Florida."

As polls closed across the country in this year’s midterm elections,The Associated Press called the Florida governor's race decisively for Mr DeSantis, with around 78 per cent of the votes already counted.

According to a projection by ABC, Mr DeSantis is likely to win 59 per cent of the vote, while Mr Crist is likely to win around 40 per cent.

Given Mr DeSantis's much narrower win in 2018, his margin suggests Florida is now firmly a red state after decades of flipping between parties and often helping to decide presidential elections.

✕ Supporters chant ‘two more years’ at campaign party as DeSantis wins re-election

In his victory speech, Mr DeSantis said: "Florida was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad. We stood as a citadel of freedom for people across this country and indeed the world...

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race in this first term and I have kept the faith."

Mr Crist, who previously represented Florida's 13th congressional district in the US House of Representatives, said: "It's been an absolute blessing to serve the governor before, to serve as the congressman for my home town; I feel like the most blessed man.

"Governor DeSantis, for you and your faily, I wish you only the best... becauseI love this state. I love it with all my heart. You're good, decent, kind people, and you deserve nothing more than the very best that God has to offer.

"And I want to thank God. God's real, and God exists. And all glory to God, because we have so much to be thankful for. Please. Really."