The two major candidates for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat stepped onto the stage in Harrisburg having something to prove. Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman needed to prove that he could do the job after he suffered a stroke back in May. Retired surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz, a political neophyte endorsed by former president Donald Trump, needed to show he could actually have a grasp on the issues in Washington and address policy questinos head on.

Here are our main takeaways from the debate:

Fetterman tries to show he can do the job

Before the debate started, the Fetterman campaign sent out a memo lowering expectations, noting how he did not perform well during primary debates. As a result, Mr Fetterman’s primary goal was to exceed expectations.

At the beginning of the debate, Mr Fetterman addressed the fact that he had a stroke back in May and, as a result, he struggled with auditory processing. As a result, he required using closed captioning.

“Let's also talk about the elephant in the room. I had a stroke. He's never let me forget that. And I might miss some words during this debate, which two words together, but it knocked me down and then I'm going to keep coming back up,” he said at the beginning of the debate.

At times, Mr Fetterman had delayed responses while reading responses and sometimes missed a few words. Similarly, he was asked about whether he was fit to do the job by moderators and why he was not transparent.

“I believe if my doctor believes that I'm fit to serve, and that's what I believe is appropriate,” he said. “And I believe that again, my doctors, the real doctors that I believe they all believe that I'm ready to be served.”

Oz dodges questions

Throughout the debate, Dr Oz frequently tried to divert whenever he was asked about a number of issues. When asked about the minimum wage, he diverted and did not directly respond about whether he’d support a law.

“I think market forces have already driven up the minimum wage,” he said.

Similarly, when he was asked about whether he would support Senator Lindsey Graham’s 15-week abortion ban, he never fully addressed the question.

“I'll give you a bigger answer. I am not going to support federal federal rules that block the ability of states to do what they wish to do,” he said.

Similarly, he avoided saying out from the gate whether he supported a federal ban on abortion.

“I want women doctors, local political leaders, letting the democracy that's always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves,” he said.

Personal insults fly throughout the debate

Mr Fetterman and Dr Oz have run one of the most intensely personal and bitter campaigns. Mr Fetterman began his opening statement by talking about the so-called Oz rule: “If he's on TV, he's lying.”

“He did that during his career on his TV show. He's done that during his campaign about lying about our record here and he's also lying probably during this debate,” Mr Fetterman said.

Similarly, Dr Oz invoked Mr Fetterman’s past and called him a freeloader who lived off his parents’ wealth.

“But John Fetterman thinks the minimum wage is his weekly allowance from his parents,” he said. “He's not really as cognizant of the real challenges of business owners who got the balance that with employees.”