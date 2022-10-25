✕ Close ‘I don’t know what they’re for’: Joe Biden says Republican party ‘has no platform’

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz are set to take to the debate stage tonight in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign. The current lieutenant governor of the state and the TV doctor face off at 8pm — stay tuned for live updates.

In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.

The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for into Congress.

As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden sought to mobilise his left-leaning base as he vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress, insisting he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below