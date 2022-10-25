Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Democrats downplay expectations as Pennsylvania midterm Senate face-off nears
Latest polls, news and analysis on the 2022 midterms
‘I don’t know what they’re for’: Joe Biden says Republican party ‘has no platform’
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz are set to take to the debate stage tonight in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign. The current lieutenant governor of the state and the TV doctor face off at 8pm — stay tuned for live updates.
In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.
The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for into Congress.
As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden sought to mobilise his left-leaning base as he vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress, insisting he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.
Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below
Biden approval rating edges closer to lowest level of presidency
President Joe Biden’s approval rating edged closer to the lowest level of his presidency just two weeks before US midterm elections that will shape the rest of this term, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found.
The two-day national poll found that 39 per cent of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, a percentage point lower than a week earlier.
Biden’s unpopularity is helping drive the view that Republicans will win control of the US House of Representatives and possibly also the Senate on 8 November. Control of even one chamber of Congress would give Republicans the power to bring Biden’s legislative agenda to a halt.
Taking office in January 2021 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden’s term has been marked by the economic scars of the global health crisis, including soaring inflation. This year, his approval rating drifted to as low as 36 per cent in May and June.
In this week’s Reuters/Ipsos poll, one third of respondents picked the economy as the country’s biggest problem, a much larger share than the one in 10 who picked crime. Only one in 20 pointed to the end of national abortion rights.
The poll, conducted online in English throughout the United States, gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 447 Democrats and 369 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points.
Reuters
Hello from Harrisburg!
Hello from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s state capital.
Here’s a brief rundown of what we’re seeing tonight, two hours out from the debate.
This promises to be a debate like no other, and not just because the two candidates look like they are from different planets.
One key difference is the format. To accommodate John Fetterman’s difficulty with auditory processing, the result of a stroke he suffered back in May, real-time captions will be displayed on monitors above the moderators. They will transcribe everything the words of the moderators, and Dr Oz, but not Fetterman.
Even with the captions, Fetterman’s team has told people to expect missed words and some difficulty understanding some sentences. But they believe he will be able to nonetheless deliver his message and explain his policies to the people of Pennsylvania.
And some sartorial news just in: Gisele Fetterman, John Fetterman’s wife, says in an email sent to supporters just now that she is “*definitely* making him wear a suit tonight!”
Independent candidate drops out, endorses Fetterman
Everett Stern, an independent write-in candidate in the Pennsylvania Senate race, has said that he is dropping out and endorsing Democrat John Fetterman.
Mr Stern told NBC News he was worried he could end up as a spoiler candidate siphoning off votes that could go for Fetterman and he might “inadvertently hurt democracy”.
“I believe Fetterman is the better man for it,” he said, adding his message to voters was “not to waste a vote on me”.
Dr Oz reportedly removed ‘conversion therapy’ episode from his show’s website
Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz has apparently removed an episode of his daytime television show from his website in which he discusses LGBT+ “conversion therapy.”
The episode, which aired in 2012, is no longer available via Dr Oz’s website.
LGBTQ Nation reports that the page for the episode is still up, and provides a description for its contents.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Dr Oz reportedly removed ‘conversion therapy’ episode from his show’s website
A blog post in which the doctor says he agrees with the medical consensus on conversion therapy was also deleted
Everything to know about tonight’s John Fetterman and Dr Oz debate
The Pennsylvania Senate debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will take place at 8pm ET on Tuesday night.
Republican activist Charles Gerow told the Associated Press that “the debate looms very large, bigger than usual for a Senate debate”.
The Fetterman campaign has acknowledged that putting the candidate on a stage next to a host of a 13-season daytime TV show will be a disadvantage.
Here’s everything we know heading into tonight’s showdown.
Everything we know about Pennsylvania debate between John Fetterman and Dr Oz
“This was always going to be an away game for John Fetterman,” a Philadelphia Democratic consultant says
Jon Stewart fiercely confronts Arizona AG over false election fraud claims
Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart was trending on Twitter after an interview with Arizona’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich this week energised many who called it an example of how interviewers should confront claims about Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.
Stewart sat down with Mr Brnovich for an episode of his Apple TV show, The Problem with Jon Stewart. In the clip released on YouTube, Stewart repeatedly presses the Republican on his refusal to acknowledge the reality that former US Attorney General Bill Barr and others have said plainly: That Arizona, and the greater 2020 election, was not “stolen” from Donald Trump.
John Bowden watched the interview.
Jon Stewart fiercely confronts Arizona AG on false election fraud claims
Explosive interview leads Twitter as many call it example of how to handle election fraud conspiracies
Analysis: The midterms race the world should be watching
Republican election deniers are running for positions to oversee future elections in Arizona. Richard Hall and Alex Woodward report on how, if they win, they could upend electoral democracy in the US.
The midterms race the world should be watching
Republican election deniers are running for positions to oversee future elections in Arizona. If they win, they could upend electoral democracy in the US, reports Richard Hall and Alex Woodward.
Biden directs additional funds to House and Senate campaigns
Joe Biden has directed the Democratic National Committee to transfer an additional $10m to the House and Senate Democratic campaign arms and offered an additional $8m for the two groups through fundraising in the lead-up to Election Day, CNN reports citing a Democratic Party official.
The new infusion of DNC funds brings the total transferred to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to $27m, a record for the party and nearly double the $13.9m made in 2010, the previous high-water mark.
The additional $8m commitment will be raised through a combination of in-person and virtual fundraisers and the use of Biden’s grassroots fundraising list.
Fetterman campaign memo downplays expectations ahead of debate
John Fetterman’s campaign is downplaying expectations ahead of tonight’s debate against Dr Mehmet Oz.
In a memo released on Monday, the campaign notes to reporters: “Let’s be clear about this match-up: Dr Oz has been a professional TV personality for the last two decades.”
The memo continues:
As The Philadelphia Inquirer’s top political reporters wrote: “Even before his stroke, Fetterman wasn’t great at debates.” We’ll admit – this isn’t John’s format. Look no further than the debates from the primary earlier this year. On the other hand, “Oz is a polished daytime TV host who knows his camera angles and how to craft TV moments.”
John is ready to share his vision for Pennsylvania, defend his record, and make the case against Oz. He’s going to be talking about his real ideas to help real people. But if we’re all being honest, Oz clearly comes into Tuesday night with a huge built-in advantage.
The campaign expands on the point explaining how Dr Oz built a career playing to the cameras hosting his “scammy talk show for 13 seasons,” noting “that’s a lot of practice!”
Calling the debate unprecedented, the campaign stresses there has never been a closed-captioned political debate in a high-profile Senate race where one of the candidates is dealing with a lingering auditory processing challenge while recovering from a stroke.
They are prepared for Dr Oz’s allies to circulate malicious viral videos to paint Mr Fetterman in a bad light and acknowledge that as the closed captioning will be typed live, there may be temporary miscommunications that are “impossible to control and unavoidable”.
Stressing Mr Fetterman’s strengths as a candidate, Joe Cavello, communications director for the campaign, said: “John connects with Pennsylvanians from all corners of the commonwealth, has proven he can earn support in both the bluest and the reddest counties, and inspires genuine grassroots enthusiasm. He is a unique candidate with a strong personal brand that transcends partisanship.”
He adds: “That’s what voters are going to see on the debate stage, and it’s why John is going to win this race – even if he doesn’t win the debate.”
Opinion: The chaos in the UK will happen here if Republicans get their way
Ahmed Baba writes that before Trussonomics plunged the UK into economic turmoil, conservatives in America gleefully praised the plan. The idea that Republicans are better on the economy than Democrats is contradicted by objective reality.
The chaos in the UK will happen here if Republicans get their way
Before Trussonomics plunged the UK into economic turmoil, conservatives in America gleefully praised the plan. The idea that Republicans are better on the economy than Democrats is contradicted by objective reality
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies