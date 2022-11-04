Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of 25 former Republican elected officials has warned that the future of American democracy is at stake in next Tuesday’s midterm elections due to the presence of anti-democratic election deniers on the ballot in races across the country.

The group, which is made up former GOP members of Congress, features former Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coates and former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson. All of its members, according to an open letter released on Thursday, are concerned about the fate of the country.

“While we all individually care deeply about candidates, ideology, and who wins, we do believe the upcoming midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election are indeed the most significant elections in the modern history of our nation,” the letter reads. “And the stakes are high. Not necessarily because of party or ideology, but because our very democracy itself is on the ballot.”

A number of Republicans who have cast doubt on the Democratic process and rejected the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election already hold office. But thanks in large part to the support of former President Donald Trump, their ranks could swell on Tuesday.

Prominent election deniers on the ballot right now include Kari Lake, the GOP nominee for governor in Arizona, and Tim Michels, the GOP nominee for governor in Wisconsin, who recently said that his party “will never lose another election” in the state if he triumphs over Gov Tony Evers.

Some elected Republicans, aware of this threat, have decided to endorse Democrats in select races this fall. Liz Cheney, who was badly defeated in her bid for re-nomination as the US representative from Wyoming, has endorsed multiple Democrats in recent weeks.

But Ms Cheney is an outlier among currently elected Republicans. Formerly elected Republicans, like the group that signed the open letter, have spoken out more routinely about the threat to democracy their party is now posing.

“As Republicans, we must put our country first and encourage a robust turnout where all eligible voters are encouraged to vote, whether they choose to vote early or on Election Day,” the letter reads. “And we must recognize the winners under the traditions and norms of our democracy.”

Republican officials including Sen Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have already cast doubt on the voting process this year. It’s a tactic that has the letter’s signatories deeply concerned.

“Once the votes are counted and a winner is declared, all patriotic and freedom-loving people must accept the results and move forward together under our Constitution and the rule of law,” the letter reads.