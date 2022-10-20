Comedian tries to give Herschel Walker condoms on stage after campaign event

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A comedian tried to give Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker condoms on stage after a campaign event.

On Thursday, Jason Selvig, of the comedy duo The Good Liars, appeared onstage alongside Mr Walker at a campaign stop in Macon, Georgia. While there, he attempted to hand the former NFL star some prophylactics.

The pair appeared to talk for a short time before Mr Walker walked away to talk to other people.

The stunt comes after allegations broke in recent weeks that Mr Walker paid for and urged a woman to have two separate abortions, despite saying he’s pro-life on the campaign trail.

Mr Walker reportedly told an unidentified girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009 and later gave her $700 as reimbursement, according toThe Daily Beast. The woman cited receipts as well as a “get well” card sent by Mr Walker.

The same woman later told The New York Times that Mr Walker “urged her to terminate a second pregnancy two years” after the first. That request prompted her to end their relationship and the pair now share a 10-year-old son.

ABC News’s Linsey Davis asked Mr Walker during an interview after the revelations broke if he ever had “a conversation with this woman ... about an abortion?”

Mr Walker said he hadn’t and rejected the idea that he’d ever given her money for an abortion. He went on to insist that the woman was “lying.”

Just hours after the initial story was posted, Mr Walker appeared on Hannity on Fox News, saying that it was “a flat-out lie”.

He later doubled down to Fox News Digital and again said that “it’s a lie”.

The former football player has been slammed as a hypocrite on the issue of abortion, which he told Fox New Digital isn’t the case: “It’s a lie so I’m not a hypocrite.

He then told NBC News that he did, in fact, send the check to his ex-girlfriend, but rejected the notion that it was intended to pay for an abortion.

“This is still a lie because she is the mother of my child,” he said. “I have no idea what that can be for. Yes, that’s my check,” he admitted but added that it wasn’t for an abortion.

“You want me to answer something that’s a lie, and everyone’s trying to trick me and make me respond,” he said. “Show where I have said that this is [for] an abortion.”