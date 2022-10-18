A ‘worried’ Sean Hannity tries to push Herschel Walker into the end zone

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It was titled “The Hannity Town Hall with Herschel Walker”.

It might more accurately have been described as an event where Fox News’s second-most watched anchor would do anything he can to to deliver a win for the Republican Senate candidate, and in doing so help the party retake control of the upper chamber of Congress.

“I’m worried for our country right now,” said the veteran Fox host. “I never thought things could get so bad so quickly.”

He added: “The Atlanta media and the national media is biased against conservatives. But Herschel Walker could be our 51st senator, and a last line of defence against Biden.”

With the 2022 midterm elections less than a month away, Democrats have been preparing themselves to take a knock.

With inflation soaring and Joe Biden’s approval rating modest at best, there is little to suggest Democrats will buck the trend of parties who control the White House losing one of more chambers of Congress during the midterm elections.

In Georgia, polls suggest incumbent Republican Brian Kemp has an a lead over Stacey Abrams of up to five points. In many of the high-profile House races, such as that of Majorie Taylor Greene, Republicans also expect to win.

If there is one seat in Georgia that gives Democrats hope it is the Senate seat currently occupied by Rev Raphael Warnock, who was first elected two years ago in a special election, and is now facing off against Walker, the former American football star, whose campaign has been pummeled with accusations that the 60-year-old – running on a platform of being opposed to abortions – paid for his then-girlfriend to have such a procedure.

Walker has denied the claims. And in interviews with many supporters of the former footbal star, they claim the accusation does not trouble them, and that it is just dirty politics from his opponent.

Nevertheless, polls show Warnock with a small lead over Walker, having spent up to $40m on television adverts compared to just $8m for the former sports star.

The pitch of Hannity, 60, held in an actual town hall in Acworth, a staunchly red district in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, was two-fold. It was to double down on Walker’s conservative bona fides, as well as to urge people to dig into their pockets to pay for the last three weeks of the campaign.

The Fox News veteran has spent decades promoting conservatives and Republicans. But it still can be jarring that a supposed journalist, particularly one of such influential, can so be so unabashedly for one side.

✕ Herschel Walker denies writing check to ex-girlfriend for abortion

Supporters of Walker say they like that he appears to speak from the heart, and he certainly appeared genuine when he spoke at the event on Monday evening, being filmed for a Fox News special.

“Warnock is either rubber stamp for Joe Biden, or else not very good at what he does,” he said.

Do you agree with anything he has done? Hannity asked Walker. “I think he will vote for me,” Walker said, to laughs.

Hannity had also invited South Carolina senators Lindsay Graham and Tim Scott to take part in the event.

Scott harkened back to the “good old days” when Trump – the man more responsible for Walker’s candidacy than anyone else – was president.

Graham was blunt about his wish for people to donate whatever they could.

“If we pick up one more seat, all this crap goes away,” he said. “And the road to the majority runs through Georgia.”

Hannity asked Walker about why African-Americans who voted conservative could be “smeared” by Democrats. “They will do anything to stay in power,” said Walker.

Sean Hannity has long used his platform to promote and defend Republicans (Andrew Buncombe)

When it came to listing Walker’s policy priorities, Hannity appeared to speak for the candidates – lowering taxes, controlling the border, more money for the police. “And more for our military,” Walker chimed in.

Those in the audience were Herschel Walker fans before they entered the event and most people streaming out afterwards seemed to feel energised by what they heard.

“I’ve followed Herschel for some time,” said Jennifer James. “I think he will win as long as the vote is fair.”

Another Walker fan, Rena Opel, 54, said she was also voting Republican up and down the ticket. Her priorities, she said, were inflation, immigration and crime.

Hannity had said if there were any “liberal media” among the crowd to report that he had said there were no rules about the event, and that people could clap or cheer or boo. As it was, it appeared there were not so many journalists in there other than those from Fox News.

The Fox News star said that in the coming days he would be taking his programme to Pennsylvania to push the of Mehmet Oz, also in a tight race, and to Arizona where Republican Blake Masters has an equally tough fight against Mark Kelly.

Walker was a good sport and stayed a while to pose for photographs and to answer a single question from The Independent.

Can he win?

He replied: “I know I can win.”