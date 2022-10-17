Ohio Senate debate – live: Tim Ryan and JD Vance prepare to square off
Follow for updates on the 2022 midterms
Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion
Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has insisted that a sheriff’s badge he flashed onstage at a debate on Friday is ‘legit’ after being ridiculed for falsely claiming to have held official law enforcement powers.
Mr Walker made the claim in an NBC News interview that saw him once again deny paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. He told the interviewer that he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.
Mr Walker’s remarks come the day after he skipped a debate with his opponents, leaving Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock free to ridicule an empty podium.
Meanwhile, Mr Walker’s fellow Georgian Majorie Taylor Greene used a debate to condemn the Democrats as the party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.
And in a a contentious CNN interview, right-wing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.
Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below
Elise Stefanik boasts about hospital investment she voted against
Republican lawmaker Elise Stefanik has been caught touting $12.9m in funding for rural hospitals in her district that she actually voted against.
The pro-Trump congresswoman from New York welcomed the Rural Development Grants from the Department of Agriculture, calling it a “significant investment.”
But the money came from Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.
Graeme Massie reports.
Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment she voted against
Funding came from Joe Biden’s 2021 $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan
ICYMI: Fetterman raises $1m after NBC interview
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate challenging Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crucial Senate race, reportedly raised $1m in the days since a bombshell interview with NBC News aired.
Mr Fetterman’s campaign announced on Wednesday night that he’d raised the million-dollar figure in less than 36 hours since the Tuesday night sit-down with reporter Dasha Burns aired on the network.
Johanna Chisholm reports
John Fetterman raises $1m after debate-stirring NBC interview
The NBC interview kicked off a flurry of commentary online from both the left and the right
Gisele Fetterman calls for NBC apologyafter ‘shocking’ interview with husband John Fetterman
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s wife Gisele Baretto Fetterman criticised an NBC News interview with her husband for the way it talked about accommodating closed captioning.
Mr Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before the Pennsylvania Senate primaries. As a result, he uses closed captioning.
But in his interview with NBC News, journalist Dasha Burns said during small talk beforehand, it seemed that the Democratic lieutenant governor did not seem to understand what they were saying.
Ms Fetterman spoke with The Independent’s Eric Garcia.
Gisele Fetterman calls for NBC to apologise over interview with John Fetterman
John Fetterman’s wife speaks to Eric Garcia about closed captioning and the controversy after Senate candidate’s interview with NBC News
Watch: The best and worst midterm campaign videos
The 2022 US midterm election takes place on Tuesday 8 November and across America, candidates have been ramping up their campaigns to secure the all important votes.
Many Republican lawmakers have focused their campaigns on attacking Joe Biden, sharing some rather bizarre videos on their social media channels.
Ahead of the midterms, take a look at some of the best and worst clips, from politicians including Kandiss Taylor, Blake Masters and Jerone Davison.
The best and worst midterm campaign videos: ‘I believe in Jesus, guns and babies’
The 2022 US midterm election takes place on Tuesday 8 November and across America, candidates have been ramping up their campaigns to secure the all important votes. Many Republican lawmakers have focused their campaigns on attacking Joe Biden, sharing some rather bizarre videos on their social media channels. Ahead of the midterms, take a look at some of the best and worst clips, from politicians including Kandiss Taylor, Blake Masters and Jerone Davison. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ICYMI: Walker denies paying for abortion
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in an interview with NBC News that he did indeed send a check to his ex-girlfriend but denied that it was to pay for an abortion.
NBC News’s Kristen Welker showed an image of the $700 check that he reportedly gave an ex-girlfriend.
“This is still a lie because she is the mother of my child,” he said. “I have no idea what that can be for.”
Eric Garcia writes:
Herschel Walker acknowledges check to ex, says he doesn’t know if it was for abortion
GeorgiaRepublicanSenate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in an interview with NBC News that he did indeed send a check to his ex-girlfriend but denied that it was to pay for an abortion.
Lee “accidentally” runs self-penned puff piece in Utah newspaper
Utah Senator Mike Lee is being roasted for writing an opinion piece in the Salt Lake Tribune in which he praises himself in the third person.
“Since taking office, Senator Mike Lee has earned a reputation as a principled conservative. He believes elected officials are responsible for keeping the federal government within its constitutionally limited role,’ writes Sen Mike Lee,” a plug for the article on social media states.
The awkward phrasing brought cackles of derision on social media. Mr Lee’s campaign has now said they never intended for the “standard bio” to be run under Mr Lee’s byline.
Bevan Hurley has the story.
Mike Lee roasted for opinion column celebrating himself
“‘I just want to know what Mike Lee thinks of Mike Lee,’ said no one, ever.”
Ron Johnson calls his opponent a Putin “tool"
Ron Johnson, a full-throated Trumpist who is fighting to keep his Wisconsin Senate seat this November, has lately seen his polling numbers recover somewhat as the Republican Party apparatus tears into his rival, Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. But he’s not taking his foot off the pedal, and going ever further in his attacks:
SNL rips Herschel Walker after debate
In a measure of how much his various missteps are permeating the national debate, this weekend’s Saturday Night Live featured a brief skit taking a poke at Herschel Walker’s bizarre police-badge moment on Friday.
“Walker pulled out a prob badge and said ‘I am work with many police officers’, which is yet another sign that Herschel Walker is has brain problems.”
Read Herschel Walker’s bizarre sheriff badge explanation
Herschel Walker has repeatedly claimed to have been given law enforcement powers by a local police force, but has never produced anything to demonstrate he had anything more than “honorary” status, meaning he was not in fact a law enforcement official.
Having been ridiculed for producing a sheriff’s badge in support of the false claim at Friday’s debate, he has now doubled down in his new NBC interview. A transcript indicates that his latest explanation makes little sense.
Analysis: Obama returns to the trail
In today’s Inside Washington dispatch, Eric Garcia takes a look at Barack Obama’s return to the campaign trail – a rare return to the political fray for an aloof former president who kept much of his party at arm’s length:
Read the full analysis below.
Obama returns to the trail for a radically changed Democratic Party
The 44th president never fully bonded with his party’s establishment. But today’s Democratic Party is a different beast than it was in 2016 – never mind 2008
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies