Liveupdated1666037021

Ohio Senate debate – live: Tim Ryan and JD Vance prepare to square off

Follow for updates on the 2022 midterms

Andrew Naughtie,John Bowden,Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie
Monday 17 October 2022 21:03
Comments

Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion

Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has insisted that a sheriff’s badge he flashed onstage at a debate on Friday is ‘legit’ after being ridiculed for falsely claiming to have held official law enforcement powers.

Mr Walker made the claim in an NBC News interview that saw him once again deny paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. He told the interviewer that he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.

Mr Walker’s remarks come the day after he skipped a debate with his opponents, leaving Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock free to ridicule an empty podium.

Meanwhile, Mr Walker’s fellow Georgian Majorie Taylor Greene used a debate to condemn the Democrats as the party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.

And in a a contentious CNN interview, right-wing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below

1666034120

Elise Stefanik boasts about hospital investment she voted against

Republican lawmaker Elise Stefanik has been caught touting $12.9m in funding for rural hospitals in her district that she actually voted against.

The pro-Trump congresswoman from New York welcomed the Rural Development Grants from the Department of Agriculture, calling it a “significant investment.”

But the money came from Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Graeme Massie reports.

Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment she voted against

Funding came from Joe Biden’s 2021 $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan

Oliver O'Connell17 October 2022 20:15
1666030520

ICYMI: Fetterman raises $1m after NBC interview

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate challenging Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crucial Senate race, reportedly raised $1m in the days since a bombshell interview with NBC News aired.

Mr Fetterman’s campaign announced on Wednesday night that he’d raised the million-dollar figure in less than 36 hours since the Tuesday night sit-down with reporter Dasha Burns aired on the network.

Johanna Chisholm reports

John Fetterman raises $1m after debate-stirring NBC interview

The NBC interview kicked off a flurry of commentary online from both the left and the right

Oliver O'Connell17 October 2022 19:15
1666027957

Gisele Fetterman calls for NBC apologyafter ‘shocking’ interview with husband John Fetterman

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s wife Gisele Baretto Fetterman criticised an NBC News interview with her husband for the way it talked about accommodating closed captioning.

Mr Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before the Pennsylvania Senate primaries. As a result, he uses closed captioning.

But in his interview with NBC News, journalist Dasha Burns said during small talk beforehand, it seemed that the Democratic lieutenant governor did not seem to understand what they were saying.

Ms Fetterman spoke with The Independent’s Eric Garcia.

Gisele Fetterman calls for NBC to apologise over interview with John Fetterman

John Fetterman’s wife speaks to Eric Garcia about closed captioning and the controversy after Senate candidate’s interview with NBC News

Oliver O'Connell17 October 2022 18:32
1666026928

Watch: The best and worst midterm campaign videos

The 2022 US midterm election takes place on Tuesday 8 November and across America, candidates have been ramping up their campaigns to secure the all important votes.

Many Republican lawmakers have focused their campaigns on attacking Joe Biden, sharing some rather bizarre videos on their social media channels.

Ahead of the midterms, take a look at some of the best and worst clips, from politicians including Kandiss Taylor, Blake Masters and Jerone Davison.

The best and worst midterm campaign videos: ‘I believe in Jesus, guns and babies’

The 2022 US midterm election takes place on Tuesday 8 November and across America, candidates have been ramping up their campaigns to secure the all important votes. Many Republican lawmakers have focused their campaigns on attacking Joe Biden, sharing some rather bizarre videos on their social media channels. Ahead of the midterms, take a look at some of the best and worst clips, from politicians including Kandiss Taylor, Blake Masters and Jerone Davison.

Oliver O'Connell17 October 2022 18:15
1666023346

ICYMI: Walker denies paying for abortion

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in an interview with NBC News that he did indeed send a check to his ex-girlfriend but denied that it was to pay for an abortion.

NBC News’s Kristen Welker showed an image of the $700 check that he reportedly gave an ex-girlfriend.

“This is still a lie because she is the mother of my child,” he said. “I have no idea what that can be for.”

Eric Garcia writes:

Herschel Walker acknowledges check to ex, says he doesn’t know if it was for abortion

GeorgiaRepublicanSenate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in an interview with NBC News that he did indeed send a check to his ex-girlfriend but denied that it was to pay for an abortion.

Andrew Naughtie17 October 2022 17:15
1666021541

Lee “accidentally” runs self-penned puff piece in Utah newspaper

Utah Senator Mike Lee is being roasted for writing an opinion piece in the Salt Lake Tribune in which he praises himself in the third person.

“Since taking office, Senator Mike Lee has earned a reputation as a principled conservative. He believes elected officials are responsible for keeping the federal government within its constitutionally limited role,’ writes Sen Mike Lee,” a plug for the article on social media states.

The awkward phrasing brought cackles of derision on social media. Mr Lee’s campaign has now said they never intended for the “standard bio” to be run under Mr Lee’s byline.

Bevan Hurley has the story.

Mike Lee roasted for opinion column celebrating himself

“‘I just want to know what Mike Lee thinks of Mike Lee,’ said no one, ever.”

Andrew Naughtie17 October 2022 16:45
1666019741

Ron Johnson calls his opponent a Putin “tool"

Ron Johnson, a full-throated Trumpist who is fighting to keep his Wisconsin Senate seat this November, has lately seen his polling numbers recover somewhat as the Republican Party apparatus tears into his rival, Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. But he’s not taking his foot off the pedal, and going ever further in his attacks:

Andrew Naughtie17 October 2022 16:15
1666017055

SNL rips Herschel Walker after debate

In a measure of how much his various missteps are permeating the national debate, this weekend’s Saturday Night Live featured a brief skit taking a poke at Herschel Walker’s bizarre police-badge moment on Friday.

“Walker pulled out a prob badge and said ‘I am work with many police officers’, which is yet another sign that Herschel Walker is has brain problems.”

Andrew Naughtie17 October 2022 15:30
1666016512

Read Herschel Walker’s bizarre sheriff badge explanation

Herschel Walker has repeatedly claimed to have been given law enforcement powers by a local police force, but has never produced anything to demonstrate he had anything more than “honorary” status, meaning he was not in fact a law enforcement official.

Having been ridiculed for producing a sheriff’s badge in support of the false claim at Friday’s debate, he has now doubled down in his new NBC interview. A transcript indicates that his latest explanation makes little sense.

Andrew Naughtie17 October 2022 15:21
1666011626

Analysis: Obama returns to the trail

In today’s Inside Washington dispatch, Eric Garcia takes a look at Barack Obama’s return to the campaign trail – a rare return to the political fray for an aloof former president who kept much of his party at arm’s length:

Back in 2008, his campaign decided that he would not appear with members of Congress, aware that many Americans disapprove of the legislative branch as a matter of course. Mr Obama never forged much of a relationship with Democrats in Congress, leaving that to his vice president, a Senator of 36 years who enjoyed back-slapping and gladhanding.

He infuriated many Democrats during his tenure by turning away from the Democratic National Committee and setting up a separate campaign apparatus known as Organizing for Action, and in 2014, he bitterly feuded with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid when he refused to send cash to fundraise for a Democratic outside group.

Read the full analysis below.

Obama returns to the trail for a radically changed Democratic Party

The 44th president never fully bonded with his party’s establishment. But today’s Democratic Party is a different beast than it was in 2016 – never mind 2008

Andrew Naughtie17 October 2022 14:00

