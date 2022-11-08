Donald Trump Jr continues vile attack on John Fetterman over stroke saying he has ‘mush for brains’
The younger Mr Trump accused Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is currently alive, of being ‘brain-dead’
The eldest son of former president Donald Trump on Sunday accused the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who is currently running for Senate as a Democrat of having no detectable brain activity during warm-up remarks at one of his father’s signature political rallies.
Speaking to a crowd of supporters at a Miami, Florida, rally in support of Senator Marco Rubio, Donald Trump Jr suggested Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is not up to the job on account of a stroke he suffered in May.
He accused Democrats of wanting to “release violent offenders” from prisons, and cited the example of Mr Fetterman, who the younger Mr Trump called “the brain dead potential senator from Pennsylvania”. He added that Mr Fetterman has “mush for brains” as well.
Mr Fetterman has repeatedly discussed the problems he has had with auditory processing since returning to the campaign trail this summer. He has had to rely on closed captioning while conducting multiple news interviews and made use of a captioning system during his sole debate with GOP opponent Mehmet Oz last month.
The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has said his physicians have deemed him fit enough to run for Senate and fully capable of serving if elected.
