Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
Final weekend of campaigning saw Democrats trying to stave off GOP red wave
What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.
Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will favour them.
In the last few days, Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for PennsylvaniaSenate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders also campaigned in the state.
Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania on Sunday before heading to Florida, where he and Governor Ron DeSantis held separate rallies, adding further fuel to speculation of a rivalry between the two.
Could Trump’s scandal-plagued Senate endorsements come back to bite the GOP?
John Bowden writes:
Republicans seem eager to test the boundaries of electability this year. Where a typical midterm election would see a crop of ambitious GOP state-level officials making their first forays into national politics supported mostly by national Republicans and special interest groups, 2022 has instead seen the launch of Donald Trump’s effort to transform state governments as well as the national GOP House and Senate caucuses to mirror his image. A swath of disloyal, impeachment-supporting Republicans met their ends in primaries earlier this year, and now Mr Trump hopes to usher in his chosen loyalists into power this November.
Read more:
Former GOP elected officials sound the alarm on election deniers
A group of 25 former Republican elected officials has warned that the future of American democracy is at stake in next Tuesday’s midterm elections due to the presence of anti-democratic election deniers on the ballot in races across the country.
Abe Asher has the details.
Bernie Sanders warns ‘future of this country’ at stake
US Senator Bernie Sanders and his progressive allies are rallying across the US in the waning days of the 2022 midterm elections, giving Democratic candidates in battleground states a final boost before Election Day.
While President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and other prominent Democratic officials rally voters with an urgent “get out the vote” message to drive turnout, the Independent senator from Vermont has embarked on a 19-stop tour to get his progressive supporters and younger voters to the polls.
Alex Woodward reports.
Obama: ‘I love you back, but you gotta vote’
Barack Obama urged people to get out and vote in the US midterms as he rallied in Pittsburgh on Saturday (5 October).
Campaigning for John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for US Senate, the former president had an amusing exchange with the crowd when one person shouted “I love you”.
“I love you back, but you gotta vote,” Mr Obama said, drawing cheers from the crowd.
He also criticised the Republican Party, suggesting their only policy is to “cut tax for the rich”.
Voices: World will suffer if Democrats lose the Senate
Fighting global warming is among President Biden’s signature accomplishments in the first two years of his term, and one that could be halted in its tracks by the slightest change of voting results writes David Callaway.
Fetterman supporters undeterred by stroke as Obama does last-minute campaign
“It did not change what he cares about, it didn’t change his values, his heart, his fight,” Mr Obama said at the rally. Eric Garcia reports from Pittsburgh.
In closing arguments, Warnock and Walker get personal
After spending months arguing that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is “not ready” for high elected office, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is intensifying his critique ahead of Election Day to say the celebrity athlete is fundamentally unfit for Capitol Hill.
Read more:
New record set as 2.5 million people vote early in Georgia
More than 2.5 million early votes have been cast in the battleground state of Georgia as the hotly contested Senate race between Democrat incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker enters its final days.
The previous early voting record for a midterm election was 2.1 million ballots cast either early in-person or by mail in 2018. This year’s election appears to have beaten that by approximately 20 per cent according to the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
In the 2020 presidential election, just over 4 million Georgians voted early.
Will voters stick with Biden outlook or take US another way?
With his party’s control over Congress teetering on the brink, President Joe Biden has traveled the country this fall trying to turn the midterm elections into a choice between two visions for America. On Tuesday, voters will decide whether to stick with his outlook or take the country in a different direction.
Biden is dealing with difficult challenges in elections that will set the dynamics for the rest of his first term. Presidents tend to see their party suffer major setbacks in their second year in office, and in addition, Biden is saddled with a cloudy economic picture and the limits of his own popularity.
In the campaign’s closing sprint, Biden has tried to rely on a message that has promotes his accomplishments — many of which will take years to be truly felt — and warns of the consequences of a GOP takeover of Congress.
Twitter to delay rollout of paid blue checkmarks until after midterms, report says
Twitter will delay the rollout of their new system of verification check marks to subscribers of its $7.99 per month subscription service until after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, according to report by The New York Times.
The Times cites an internal post and two people with knowledge of the decision. The Independent has contacted Twitter for confirmation of the report.
