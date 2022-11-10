Lauren Boebert - live: Democrat Adam Frisch ahead of Republican in tight Colorado election
Lauren Boebert’s unexpectedly tight race for re-election in Colorado has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in the 2022 midterms.
By Wednesday afternoon, the extreme Republican was trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for her House seat in the state’s 3rd Congressional District 2200 votes with 95 per cent of votes counted.
The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the areas in the district still left to report votes.
The tight race comes as something of a surprise to both Republicans and Democrats – as well as pollsters – after the controversial, gun-toting congresswoman had been expected to enjoy a comfortable reelection.
Meanwhile in the race for Senate, Democrat Michael Bennet edged out Republican Joe O’Dea with 54.9 per cent of the vote.
The governorship also went blue, with Democrat Jared Polis beating out Republican Heidi Ganahl.
Adam Kinzinger mocks ‘loser’ Trump in withering attack
Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger mocked Donald Trump supporters on Wednesday, after a sponsored post on Truth Social network claimed the former president was “prophesied” in the Bible.
“Interesting,” the Illinois Republican wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Googles Bible verses with ‘loser’ in them.”
Josh Marcus has more.
Adam Kinzinger mocks ‘loser’ Trump in withering attack
Vocal anti-Trump critic mocked post on Truth Social
Biden takes a victory lap after midterms success
In his first remarks since the midterms, Joe Biden praised Democrats’ performance in House races and how the party held many Senate races.
“While the press and the pundits are predicting a ‘giant red wave,’ it didn’t happen,” he told reporters.
“And I know you were somewhat miffed by my obssessive optimism but I felt good during the whole process.”
‘Democrats had a strong night’: Biden takes a victory lap after midterms success
The former president has also dismissed Republican calls to investigate him
Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections — and this is why
When the Republican party inevitably retakes the House and McCarthy scraps the January 6 committe, Trump will be bullying and trampling over DeSantis — maybe all the way to Oval Office, writes Andrew Buncombe.
Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections
When the Republican party inevitably retakes the House and McCarthy scraps the January 6 committe, Trump will be bullying and trampling over DeSantis — maybe all the way to Oval Office
Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms
In states where abortion was on the ballot, people overwhelmingly voted to support access to the procedure — and where anti-abortion candidates stood for election, voters tended not to favor them, The Independent’s Clémence Michallon writes.
“Exit polls show that voters cared a lot more about abortion than expected: It was the second most important issue they kept in mind, according to NBC News’s polling, right behind inflation and far ahead of crime, gun policy, and immigration.
“And in states where abortion was explicitly on the ballot, people voted to support access to the procedure.”
Abortion rights advocates count ‘seismic’ victories in US elections
After the Supreme Court scrapped Roe v Wade, voters in five states voted directly on the future of reproductive healthcare in midterm elections
Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms
Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms. Republicans got a rude awakening
In states where abortion was on the ballot, people overwhelmingly voted to support access to the procedure — and where anti-abortion candidates stood for election, voters tended not to favor them
Lauren Boebert mocked for hours of silence after tweeting ‘Red wave has begun’
“The red wave has begun!” tweeted Lauren Boebert on Tuesday as she congratulated fellow Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who was one of the first House races to be called by the Associated Press.
In the 17 hours since, as she has trailed Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, Ms Boebert has been curiously silent.
Filling the void have been her many detractors on social media.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Lauren Boebert mocked for awkward 17-hour silence after tweeting ‘red wave has begun’
The Colorado Republican remains locked in a tight race against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch
Young voters overwhelmingly supported Democrats in midterms
Voters aged from 18 to 29 overwhelmingly went for Democratic candidates, according to exit polls from the National Election Pool.
Sixty-three per cent of voters in that age group voted for Democratic House candidates, according to the poll, while 35 per cent voted for Republicans.
John Bowden explains how Gen Z helped Democrats stave off a red wave.
‘Thank you Gen Z!’ How young voters saved the Democrats
Exit polls show youth vote remains one of Democrats’ key constituencies, John Bowden writes
‘Furious’ Trump blames Melania for telling him to back Dr Oz
In case you were wondering how things are going at Mar-a-Lago today, Donald Trump is apparently lashing out at everyone — including wife Melania — over the poor midterm showing from candidates he supported.
“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz, including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him,” Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted on Wednesday morning.
Gustav Kilander has the full story.
‘Furious’ and ‘livid’ Trump blames Melania for telling him to back Dr Oz
Former president urged to delay 2024 announcement as Republicans perform worse than expected in midterms
Adam Frisch urges voters to ensure their ballots are counted
Lauren Boebert’s opponent Adam Frisch is encouraging voters to check their ballots were legally cast.
“We need every vote! Ensure your ballot has been counted,” he tweeted a short time ago.
“If you have received a ballot rejection letter from your county clerk, you can fix it via text! Text ‘colorado’ to the SofS at 28683 and follow prompts to fix any errors.”
President Biden says Tuesday was a ‘good day for democracy'
Addressing the nation for the first time since the midterms, Joe Biden said Tuesday’s results were a “good day for democracy”.
“While the press and pundits were predicting a red wave, it did not happen.”
