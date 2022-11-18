Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert after tight Colorado race

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Democratic House candidate who unexpectedly put Representative Lauren Boebert in a tough race for re-election conceded his race for Colorado’s 3rd district on Friday afternoon.

In a video discussion, Mr Frisch announced his race against Ms Boebert had come to an end. Mr Frisch said he called her to formally concede the race.

The Democratic former Aspen councilman said that Colorado law stipulates that the close race will go into an automatic recount. But Mr Frisch said he did not want to give false hope.

“We believe in the integrity of the elections in our great state of Colorado and are supportive of this recount to insure the continued faith in the security of our elections,” he said in a video conference. “However the likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small, very very small. It’d be disingenuous and unethical for us or any other group--any other group--to continue to raise false hope and encourage fundraising for a recount.”

The race surprised many as the district voted overwhelmingly for former president Donald Trump in 2020, and Ms Boebert has become one of his most prominent defenders in Congress.

In addition, she has traveled across the country with Mr Trump and spoken at many of his rallies. She has also made inflammatory remarks about her colleagues, such as when she joked about Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who is Muslim, blowing up the Capitol.