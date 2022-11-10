Lauren Boebert breaks 36-hour silence as she trails by 64 votes in Colorado race
Lauren Boebert has finally broken her 36-hour silence as she continues to trail behind Democrat Adam Frisch in the race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
The incumbent MAGA Republican congresswoman posted a vague tweet on her Twitter page on Thursday morning, which made no mention of the ongoing tight race.
“Good morning! Jesus is Lord,” she wrote.
Ms Boebert fell uncharacteristically quiet on Tuesday night and all throughout Wednesday when votes started being counted and results poured in, prompting her to realise her race wasn’t turning out as she planned.
The gun-toting, Donald Trump ally last tweeted on Tuesday night when she claimed the “red wave” had begun.
“The red wave has begun!” she wrote as she congratulated fellow Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who was one of the first House races to be called.
“America First is winning!” she added.
Over the next 36 hours, not a peep was heard from Ms Boebert, leading social media users to mock her for her silence.
The race for the Senate seat has gone down to the wire with the Democratic challenger now leading by just 64 votes.
By early on Thursday morning, 99 per cent of all votes had been reported, with the two candidates neck and neck with 50 per cent of the vote each.
Mr Frisch still holds a narrow lead, with 156,746 votes to Ms Boebert’s 156,682, though the race remains too close to call.
The tight race came as something of a surprise to both Republicans and Democrats – as well as pollsters – after the controversial, gun-toting congresswoman had been expected to enjoy a comfortable reelection to the seat she has occupied since 2020.
