Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount
Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.
When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”
Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead on Thursday, now leading with 50.2 per cent of votes to Mr Frisch’s 49.8 per cent, with 99 per cent of votes reported.
The race could be headed for an automatic recount if the victorious party fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent.
The tight race came as something of a surprise to both Republicans and Democrats – as well as pollsters – after the controversial, gun-toting congresswoman had been expected to enjoy a comfortable reelection.
Boebert now leads by 1,122 votes
Lauren Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be a surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado.
Ms Boebert currently leads with 50.2 per cent of votes to Democratic challenger Adam Frisch’s 49.8 per cent, with 99 per cent of votes now reported in the district.
The race is still too close to call.
After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead on Thursday, inching past the Democrat to a lead of 386 votes that morning. She widened the lead to 794 votes that afternoon before more votes were reported later in the day.
Boebert broke post-election silence after 36 hours
The incumbent MAGA Republican congresswoman posted a vague tweet on her Twitter page on Thursday morning, making no mention of the tight race which threatens to oust her from Congress after just one term.
“Good morning! Jesus is Lord,” she simply wrote.
Rachel Sharp was following the race.
Lauren Boebert breaks 36-hour silence as she trails by 64 votes in Colorado race
Ms Boebert had fallen uncharacteristically quiet on election night when votes started being counted, revealing a surprise upset in her race
