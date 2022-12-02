Obama savagely compares Herschel Walker to his seven-year-old self in ‘vampires vs werewolves’ debate
The former president brutally attacks the Georgia Republican for talking about vampires and werewolves.
Former president Barack Obama viciously mocked Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker for questioning whether he’d rather be a werewolf or a vampire.
Mr Obama campaigned for Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in Atlanta on Thursday evening with just five days left before Georgia’s Senate runoff election.
“If you had forgotten what I had said the last time, it’s ok, because you just have to wait a minute, he reminds you every time he opens his mouth,” Mr Obama said about the former University of Georgia running back. “Every day he comes up with something. Every day.”
Neither Mr Walker nor Mr Warnock received a majority of the vote in the general election last month. Georgia’s law stipulates that the top two vote recipients face each other in a runoff election.
Mr Obama specifically mocked a speech Mr Walker made where he said he watched a movie late at night, likely 1985’s Fright Night, and learned that werewolves can kill vampires.
“I don't know if you know, vampires are cool people, are they not?” Mr Walker said at an event last month. “Let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire.”
In response, Mr Walker said he no longer wanted to be a vampire, he wanted to be a werewolf.
Mr Obama in turned mocked Mr Walker’s words.
“Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia like if it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf,” he said to laughter from the audience. “This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself - when I was seven. Then I grew up.”
Mr Obama then mocked Mr Walker’s decision to want to be a werewolf.
“Which is great,” Mr Obama said. “As far as I’m concerned, he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States senator.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies