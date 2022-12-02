Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Barack Obama viciously mocked Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker for questioning whether he’d rather be a werewolf or a vampire.

Mr Obama campaigned for Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in Atlanta on Thursday evening with just five days left before Georgia’s Senate runoff election.

“If you had forgotten what I had said the last time, it’s ok, because you just have to wait a minute, he reminds you every time he opens his mouth,” Mr Obama said about the former University of Georgia running back. “Every day he comes up with something. Every day.”

Neither Mr Walker nor Mr Warnock received a majority of the vote in the general election last month. Georgia’s law stipulates that the top two vote recipients face each other in a runoff election.

Mr Obama specifically mocked a speech Mr Walker made where he said he watched a movie late at night, likely 1985’s Fright Night, and learned that werewolves can kill vampires.

“I don't know if you know, vampires are cool people, are they not?” Mr Walker said at an event last month. “Let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire.”

In response, Mr Walker said he no longer wanted to be a vampire, he wanted to be a werewolf.

Mr Obama in turned mocked Mr Walker’s words.

“Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia like if it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf,” he said to laughter from the audience. “This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself - when I was seven. Then I grew up.”

Mr Obama then mocked Mr Walker’s decision to want to be a werewolf.

“Which is great,” Mr Obama said. “As far as I’m concerned, he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States senator.”