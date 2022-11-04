Oprah Winfrey endorses John Fetterman over former TV colleague Dr Oz for Pennsylvania Senate seat
Dr Oz became a household name as a guest on Winfrey’s show before starring on his own
Related video: Oprah Winfrey tearfully recounts traumatic childhood moment on The Dr Oz Show
Oprah Winfrey has endorsed John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania senate race in a blow to her former protégé Dr Mehmet Oz who she had helped launch to stardom.
In an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday’s election, Ms Winfrey said: “I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons.”
Dr Oz is a conservative Republican and celebrity cardio surgeon who became a household name as a guest on Ms Winfrey’s show before starting his own in 2009.
He has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump in the senate race.
This is Ms Winfrey’s first open endorsement for Democrat candidate Mr Fetterman.
Last year, Ms Winfrey had said she would leave it to voters in Pennsylvania to decide.
“One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office,” she was quoted as saying to The New York Magazine last December.
“Mehmet Oz has made that decision. And now it’s up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them,” she added.
Stakes are high in the Pennsylvania senate race.
On Saturday, the state will see a high-octane campaign as Mr Trump will canvass for Dr Oz while president Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama will campaign for Mr Fetterman on the same day, reported the Associated Press.
The Pennsylvania contest has emerged as one of the nastiest races. Last month, Mr Fetterman accused his opponent of killing puppies while Dr Oz and Republicans have gone all in on Mr Fetterman’s health after he suffered a stroke.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies