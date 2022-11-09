Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senator Ron Johnson, a right-wing Republican from Wisconsin who promoted misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine in recent years, won re-election for a third term in one of the closest-watched Senate races in the country.

Mr Johnson, whom Wisconsin first elected in 2010, beat Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes in a tight races by 27,374 votes.

Wisconsin, which narrowly voted for Joe Biden in 2020 after it voted for Donald Trump in 2016, presented a rare opportunity for Democrats to flip a Senate seat. But Mr Barnes’s failure to do so means that Democrats succeeded in winning only one seat held by a Republican Senator when John Fetterman beat television host and physician Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

Mr Johnson frequently promoted misinformation about vaccines meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19. At one point, he questioned the need to vaccinate everybody.

“What is the point? If the science tells us the vaccines are 95 per cent effective” he said on a talk show last year. “So, if you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbour has one or not?”

That earned a rebuke from Dr Anthony Fauci.

“There's a pretty good reason. We have 567,000 people who've died so far in this country from this disease. That is a really, really good reason to get people vaccinated with a vaccine that you've shown is highly efficacious and quite safe,” he said on MSNBC last year. “And that's the reason for the emergency use authorisation.”

Similarly, Mr Johnson received intense scrutiny for him remarks about the January 6 riot, such as when he said it was not an “armed insurrection.