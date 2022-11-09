Sean Patrick Maloney, the head of House Democrats’ campaign arm, concedes in New York’s 17th district
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman is the first committee chairman to lose his race since 1992.
The chairman of House Democrats’ campaign arm conceded his race in New York despite the fact that his party staved off a GOP onslaught.
Representative Sean Patrick Maloney conceded to Mike Lawler in New York’s 17th congressional district. Mr Maloney announced earlier this year that he would run in New York’s 17th district after New York’s courts rejected the state legislature’s redistricted map which would have shored up Democrats.
Steve Kornacki noted that he was the first party campaign chairman to lose their race since 1992.
But Mr Maloney’s move meant that Representative Mondaire Jones, a freshman Black progressive incumbent, would have faced a primary against Mr Maloney when he had considerably more resources. As a result, Mr Jones attempted to run in New York’s 10th district, which he ultimately lost in a crowded primary.
Mr Jones tweeted only a one-word response to Mr Maloney’s loss.
“Yikes,” he said.
In addition, Mr Maloney did away easily with his progressive primary challenger, state Senator Alessandra Biaggi.
Mr Maloney also courted controversy when as chairman of the DCCC, he allocated resources toward advertisements that boosted election-denying Republicans in primaries against Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump.
But that moved angered Democrats ranging from moderates like Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
But Mr Maloney faced a tougher race than expected in Mr Lawler.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez called for the resignation of New York’s Democratic Party leadership, including that of Chairman Jay Jacobs.
“NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under Cuomo, stuffed with lobbyists, works to boost GOP, and failed to pass a basic state ballot measure to protect NY redistricting, must be accountable,” she tweeted. “I called for Jay Jacob’s resignation a year ago and I still hold that position.”
Mr Maloney’s loss comes despite the fact that many Democrats won re-election despite a normally tough midterm environment given President Joe Biden’s low approval rating.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies