Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump delays 2024 announcement until after midterms despite election eve tease

Former president says he will make ‘a big announcement’ at his Palm Beach, Florida residence on 15 November

Andrew Feinberg
Tuesday 08 November 2022 03:21
Comments
Trump teases 'big announcement' on 15 November

Former president Donald Trump on Monday ended an hours-long rehashing of old grievances at a rally for Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance without announcing his intention to run for president in 2024.

The twice-impeached ex-president failed to declare his candidacy for a presidential election that won’t happen for another two years despite allies and confidantes spending most of the day before the 2022 midterm elections stoking rumours and hyping a possible 2024 announcement from Mr Trump.

One staunch ally of the ex-president, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, even took to Twitter to encourage Mr Trump to pull the trigger on a third presidential run, writing: “Trump should announce tonight.”

“His candidates won the primaries,” he said. “Trump deserves all the credit for this wave election [and] announcing tonight he will seize it.”

But just 24 hours after he told rallygoers in Florida to “stay tuned to tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio,” Mr Trump ended his appearance at Dayton International Airport without making any statement about his intentions for the 2024 election.

Recommended

The former president had been teasing a potential 2024 run in earnest during his most recent political rallies, even to the point of including a section of remarks which consists of him reading off poll results which purportedly put him ahead of possible GOP primary rivals, as well as the man who bested him in the 2020 election, President Joe Biden.

But even after multiple Trump confidantes teased an announcement to reporters, he failed to follow through, ending his 90-minute address with a now-familiar list of complaints about the country he once led, set to music associated with the QAnon conspiracy movement that he has openly courted in recent months — and a promise to make the actual announcement on 15 November.

“Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election — and I would say in the strongest way it's a country saving election ... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” he said.

Mr Trump’s lack of a 2024 kickoff announcement is most likely leading his fellow Republicans to breathe a sigh of relief, as many in the GOP have said they’d prefer to keep the focus of Tuesday’s midterm elections on Mr Biden and his policies.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in