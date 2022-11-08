Trump rally live: Trump may announce 2024 run in Ohio tonight
Former president rumoured to be launching campaign a week after the midterm cycle ends
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
Donald Trump is heading to Ohio today to campaign for would-be Republican Senator JD Vance, who is fighting hard to keep the state’s open Senate seat in the Republican column.
Mr Trump’s appearance comes after a raucuous rally in Florida yesterday. He delivered an incoherent speech in which he mocked Nancy Pelosi – leading the crowd to burst into a chant of “lock her up!” just days after the speaker’s husband was released from hospital after being violently attacked.
At the same rally, Mr Trump appeared to rein in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname for the Republican rising star angered the governor’s inner circle. He had earlier dismissed Mr DeSantis, widely considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally in Pennsylvania, reportedly infuriating the governor’s staff. However, in Florida on Sunday, he told the crowd they should re-elect Mr DeSantis tomorrow.
With the ex-president hinting ever more strongly that he is planning to run again, one of the more noteworthy potential Republican candidates, Tom Cotton, has reportedly told aides and associates he will not be running after months spent laying the groundwork for a campaign.
How and when to watch Donald Trump’s speech in Ohio
Donald Trump’s rally is underway in Ohio, with the president set to address his fans at 8 pm eastern.
The rally is being held in Dayton, and is expected to be attended by his chosen US Senate candidate, JD Vance, as well as the state’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine.
The Independent will carry Donald Trump’s remarks live on our Twitter and Facebook. Stay tuned.
Trump may announce 2024 run at Ohio rally tonight, upending midterm elections
Donald Trump is set to take the stage in a few hours for one last pre-midterms rally in Ohio, ostensibly in support of Senate candidate JD Vance.
But the ex-president is rumoured to be considering making a campaign announcement of his own tonight — his long-expected 2024 bid for the presidency.
“Stay tuned tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio,” he told fans on Sunday, speaking at a similar rally in Miami. “Stay tuned.”
According to The Hill’s Brett Samuels: “Confirming that Trump has talked with some aides about announcing a 2024 presidential bid as early as Monday night in Ohio, though nothing is set in stone. Some aides urging an early announcement, others saying wait til (at least) next week.”
Will Trump’s scandal-plagued Senate endorsements come back to bite the GOP?
Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape the Senate GOP caucus could end up being the reason that the Republican Party fails to take the upper chamber tomorrow.
Unfaltering loyalty to Mr Trump seems to have prevailed over traditional vetting procedures this time around, and as a result the GOP’s chances of breaking the Democratic Party’s Senate majority have wavered significantly while their opponents hungrily eye potential pickups in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Read more in The Independent:
Will Trump’s scandal-plagued endorsements come back to bite the GOP?
Republicans seem eager to test the boundaries of electability this year, John Bowden writes
‘Nonsense’: Elon Musk slammed after telling voters to back GOP hours before Election Day
Elon Musk has been slammed for telling “independent-minded voters” to turn out for Republican in the midterms.
On Monday morning, a day before the midterm elections on Tuesday, the Twitter owner tweeted that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic”. But Twitter commenters were quick to pile on the site’s new CEO, who currently faces an exodus of advertisers and a legion of trolls mocking his every move.
Read more in The Independent:
‘Nonsense’: Musk slammed after telling voters to back GOP hours before Election Day
‘Republicans will do to democracy what Elon did to Twitter,’ Lincoln Project writes
Steele shames DeSantis over “blasphemous” ad
Ron DeSantis has been slammed by a former chair of the Republican Party for the “blasphemy” in one of his campaign ads, which claims the Florida governor is a “fighter” created by God “on the eighth day”.
Former RNC chair Michael Steele appeared on The Sunday Show on MSNBC, saying that the advert was “some of the most a**-backwards blasphemy I’ve ever heard in my life”.
“It tells you what this white Christian nationalism is all about, that’s who it appeals to,” Mr Steele added on Sunday. “It doesn’t appeal to churchgoing folks on Sunday, people who actually read the Bible. On the eighth-day, really? Church much? Seriously, on the eighth day?”
Read more from Bevan Hurley and Gustaf Kilander:
Ron DeSantis blasted by ex-Republican party chair for ‘blasphemy’ over ad
Advert is ‘some of the most a**-backwards blasphemy I’ve ever heard in my life,’ Michael Steele says
Why is Matt Gaetz calling Trump “daddy”?
A moment of perhaps unintended levity was sprinkled into a speech delivered by Rep Matt Gaetz while he was stumping at Donald Trump’s rally in Florida ahead of this week’s midterms.
“It is closing time in these midterm elections. The fight is on, and there is no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” said GOP congressman Matt Gaetz, a conclusion that earned him a rousing round of cheers and applause from the crowd gathered at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition on Sunday.
The pet name for the 45th president seemed to gain the approval of the heavily MAGA crowd gathered in Miami over the weekend, but the same could not be said for the reception the nickname received online.
Johanna Chisholm reports:
‘How is this real life?’: Critics react to Matt Gaetz nicknaming Trump ‘Big Daddy’
The former president also offered an apology to the Florida congressman for being embattled in a years-long DoJ probe
ICYMI: King Charles was ‘furious’ at Trump’s Kate Middleton comments
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”
Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.
Jenna Amatulli reports.
King Charles reacted with ‘profanity’ to Trump’s Kate Middleton comments, book claims
A new book claims the king and his two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, were very upset with Mr Trump after a 2012 tweet
Donald Trump Jr continues Fetterman attacks
The eldest son of former president Donald Trump on Sunday accused the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who is currently running for Senate as a Democrat of having no detectable brain activity during warm-up remarks at one of his father’s signature political rallies.
Speaking to a crowd of supporters at a Miami, Florida, rally in support of Senator Marco Rubio, Donald Trump Jr suggested Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is not up to the job on account of a stroke he suffered in May.
He accused Democrats of wanting to “release violent offenders” from prisons, and cited the example of Mr Fetterman, who the younger Mr Trump called “the brain dead potential senator from Pennsylvania”. He added that Mr Fetterman has “mush for brains” as well.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Donald Trump Jr continues vile attack on John Fetterman over stroke
The younger Mr Trump accused Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is currently alive, of being ‘brain-dead’
DeSantis’s former students speak out
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was reportedly “passively” mean to a student because she was Black and taught inaccurate information regarding the US Civil War when he taught high school early in his adulthood.
The New York Times reported this week that Mr DeSantis spent his first year after graduating from Yale University teaching at Darlington School, one of the Georgia’s oldest and largest boarding schools.
At least one student from his days teaching there, Danielle Pompey, claimed he treated her poorly, and she believes it was because of the colour of her skin.
Graig Graziosi writes:
DeSantis’ students speak out about ‘hostile’ behaviour towards Black people and more
The governor allegedly debated the cause of the Civil War and partied with the school’s seniors during his year as a teacher
Clyburn compares Trump movement to Nazi Germany
Veteran Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn made waves recently when comparing aspects of the Trumpist tendency in US politics to the rise of the Third Reich. Yesterday, he appeared on Fox News Sunday to discuss his remarks, and declined to back down:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies