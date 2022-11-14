Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

White House adviser says painting MAGA Republicans as ‘extremists’ helped Democrats to midterms success

Anita Dunn is a senior adviser to President Joe Biden

Eric Garcia
Monday 14 November 2022 16:24
Comments
Midterms: What happened?

White House adviser Anita Dunn said that President Joe Biden’s decision to characterise MAGA Republicans as extreme helped Democrats perform better than expected in the midterm elections.

Ms Dunn spoke to Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press and noted how many people questioned whether using the term “MAGA Republican” would be an effective strategy.

“Former President Trump kind of adopted (it) himself,” she said. “But it was a very effective strategy for kind of raising, for the American people, the hazards of going down that path with democracy denial, with the threats of political violence to achieve political ends with an extremist program that involves denying women the right to an abortion, no economic policies that continue to be trickled down as opposed to bottom up and middle out the way President Biden is fighting for.”

Recommended

Mr Biden attempted to paint “MAGA Republicans,” a reference to Mr Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, as a threat to democracy. But many in the press panned a speech he delivered in September in Philadelphia where he decried the movement.

Democrats defied historical trends when they maintained their majority in the Senate after incumbent Democrats Mark Kelly of Arizona, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire all won reelection.

In addition, John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat and Senator Raphael Warnock will go into a runoff against Republican nominee Herschel Walker in Georgia.

Furthermore, Democrats lost fewer House seats than expected, though the balance of the House is still unclear. Typically, the president’s party loses control of at least one chamber of Congress and they face heavy losses in the House of Representatives.

“The Republican Party has to come up with what they're actually for,” she said. “It's very clear what President Biden and the Democratic Party are for they are for working people.”

New members of Congress will undergo orientation this week. The better-than-expected results will also likely play a role in determing whether Mr Biden seeks a second term for president.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in