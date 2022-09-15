Texas sends two buses of migrants to Kamala Harris’s home

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two migrant buses sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott carrying between 75 and 100 people have arrived outside the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC.

The buses arrived on Thursday morning after setting off from Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News Digital.

The Naval Observatory, the vice president’s designated residence since 1974, is located in northwest Washington, DC.

The migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, which, like Del Rio, is situated along the border with Mexico.

Fox News Digital reported that the migrants came from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. The conservative outlet claimed that some of the migrants said they believe the border is open.

The buses arrived in the US capital not long after Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the Massachusetts coast, on Wednesday.

Attempting to make a point about border control, right-wing governors have been sending migrants to progressive areas.

Fox News Digital reported that a member of Sanctuary DMV came to the scene, telling the migrants they would be heading to a church in the area.

Sanctuary DMV describes itself as an “all-volunteer solidarity group resisting policies [and] practices targeting immigrants in DC, Maryland [and] Virginia”.

More follows...