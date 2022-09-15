✕ Close TalkTV caller says migrant boats should be sabotaged by drones

Republican governors in Texas and Florida faced an onslaught of backlash from critics after the pair of elected officials were accused of political grandstanding for “shipping humans” across state lines on buses and planes in a supposed protest the Biden administration’s immigration policy.

On Wednesday afternoon, a pair of planes arrived in Martha’s Vineyard carrying 50 migrants, many of whom didn’t speak English and had been dropped at the popular vacation island under the promise of being given housing and jobs.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis said the journey was part of his state’s relocation program.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” said Gov DeSantis.

The Sunshine State’s Republican-controlled state legislature handed the governor $12m to remove migrants from Florida and transport them elsewhere.

Elsewhere, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses carrying between 75 and 100 people who had arrived on the state’s southern border to the doorstep of Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in Washington, DC.