Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis ‘shipping humans’ to Martha’s Vineyard as Abbott sends buses to Harris home
Critics accused the pair of Republican governors of carrying out a dangerous ‘political stunt’
Republican governors in Texas and Florida faced an onslaught of backlash from critics after the pair of elected officials were accused of political grandstanding for “shipping humans” across state lines on buses and planes in a supposed protest the Biden administration’s immigration policy.
On Wednesday afternoon, a pair of planes arrived in Martha’s Vineyard carrying 50 migrants, many of whom didn’t speak English and had been dropped at the popular vacation island under the promise of being given housing and jobs.
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis said the journey was part of his state’s relocation program.
“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” said Gov DeSantis.
The Sunshine State’s Republican-controlled state legislature handed the governor $12m to remove migrants from Florida and transport them elsewhere.
Elsewhere, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses carrying between 75 and 100 people who had arrived on the state’s southern border to the doorstep of Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in Washington, DC.
In June, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis signed a controversial bill into law that critics said is aimed at keeping immigrants out of the Sunshine State and activists say will seek to unjustly and unlawfully target immigrant communities.
Gov DeSantis, who is running for reelection in the fall is widely considered to be a contender for the 2024 presidential election, has been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.
As outlined in the legislation, all government agencies would be barred from doing business with transportation companies that bring immigrants to the state who are in the country illegally.
The bill also further blurs the line between local matters and federal control, as it requires every law enforcement agency that operates a county detention facility to enter into an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
That agreement would require all local law enforcement officers to use their resources to carry out federal ICE duties, the bill stipulates.
Mike Pompeo laughs off migrants being shipped to sanctuary cities
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughed off the undocumented migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard and Washington, DC this week.
Fox host Jesse Watters was discussing the latest developments with the former secretary of state during a Wednesday night broadcast, and pointed out how the popular vacation destination is home to many left-leaning celebrities, including former President Barack Obama, Rosie O'Donnell and Jay-Z and Beyonce.
“Do you think they’re going to be embracing their new neighbours,” the Fox News host asked his guest.
“You know these are all sanctuary cities until they’re in their sanctuary,” the former Trump aide said, before stifling back some chuckles. “I doubt they’ll embrace them,” who recently announced his intentions for a potential presidential run in 2024.
Migrants on flights from Florida were told they were going to Boston, report says
The approximately 50 migrants who boarded two planes from Florida were reportedly informed that they were heading for Boston, not Martha’s Vineyard, which is where they touched down on Wednesday afternoon.
However, a number of migrants told NPR their flight originated in San Antonio, and that they were being transported to Boston.
NPR reported that a plane that originally began its journey in San Antonio made two pit stops, one in Florida and then another in South Carolina, before flying on to Martha’s Vineyard and landing at 3.15pm local time. Apart from that brief layover, the news outlet reported, the migrants NPR interviewed had not spent time in Florida.
According to some of the people interviewed by NPR on Wednesday night, they had originally been approached by a woman who identified herself as “Perla”. That woman came to the group, who were staying at a shelter in San Antonio, and lured them into boarding the plane, claiming that it would be landing in Boston where they would be able to get “expedited work papers”.
Those migrants said that the woman was still trying to recruit passengers for the flight just hours before it took off from the southern state.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of the migrant crisis
Welcome to the live blog of The Independent’s coverage of the unfolding migrant crisis in Martha’s Vineyard and Washington, DC.
Follow along here for live updates.
