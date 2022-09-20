✕ Close Related video: More Migrants Arrive In D.C. As White House Slams Republican Governors

After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arranged flights for 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants from Texas to Massachusetts last week, immigration attorneys and elected officials are demanding criminal investigations, and one Texas sheriff is probing allegations that the group was “lured” to planes with false information.

Delaware agencies, meanwhile, are preparing for another potential flight due to arrive on Tuesday near President Joe Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth Beach. The plane, however, appears to have been delayed, according to flight tracking services.

State agencies and community groups are preparing humanitarian aid.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at an event on Tuesday he “cannot confirm” another flight of migrants is leaving Texas for Delaware, though he criticised president Biden, who he said “created a crisis” at the border.

Governor DeSantis and his aides and Texas Governor Greg Abbott have defended sending migrants to Democratic-leading states and cities in protest of what they characterise as the president’s “open border” policy.

Lawyers for one group of migrants, who were moved to a larger shelter operation in Cape Cod on Friday, argue that they were deceived with false promises of financial aid and housing but were instead dropped off unannounced on Martha’s Vineyard last week.