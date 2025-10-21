Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz turned the tables on Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Monday when he posted an AI-generated video of feces being dropped on the speaker’s head, claiming it was “satire.”

The post came hours after Johnson brushed off concerns about President Donald Trump posting an AI-generated video of himself dumping feces on “No Kings” protesters over the weekend while wearing a crown.

When asked about the president’s video, Johnson said Trump was “the most effective person who's ever used social media” and was using “satire” to make a point.

“Just using social media and satire Mr Speaker,” Moskowitz wrote after posting the clip of Johnson with feces being dropped on his head.

Though Moskowitz was the only one to recreate Trump’s video on Johnson, other Democrats criticized the speaker for defending the president’s recent video.

“Trump sharing that obscene video was totally disgusting,” Senator Patty Murray wrote. “Any regular person could say as much.”

open image in gallery Democrat Jared Moskowitz shared an AI-generated video of Mike Johnson with feces on his head after the speaker defended Trump posting a similar video ( CPSAN )

“It’s genuinely pathetic to see elected leaders like Speaker Johnson twisting themselves into pretzels to put on a show for the President like this,” Murray continued.

Sean Casten, a representative for Illinois, said, “Mike Johnson is too much of a coward to condemn pooping on people.

Arizona Representative Yassamin Ansari questioned, “… and what is that point, Mike?”

“The ‘satire’ of Trump's disdain for Americans needs to be studied,” an account belonging to the Democratic Party of Colorado wrote.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has had to go to bat for the president over an offensive video.

Earlier this month, Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean confronted Johnson about an AI-generated deepfake video that Trump posted, featuring House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero and mustache.

Dean demanded that Johnson “call out” Trump for posting the racist video. Johnson responded by saying Trump’s video was “not my style.”

open image in gallery Over the weekend, millions of protesters took to the streets in cities across the US to display opposition to Trump’s use of executive power ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump and his administration have utilized meme culture on social media to promote or defend the president’s agenda.

The president himself has often reposted photoshopped or AI-generated images on Truth Social that bolster his authority or flatter his appearance. He’s done the same to tear down Democrats or his enemies.

The video Trump posted over the weekend appeared to reflect the president’s feelings toward the “No Kings” protesters – those opposing the president’s expansive use of executive authority. The AI-generated video shows Trump flying in a jet labeled “KING TRUMP” while dumping a brown liquid on protesters.