Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House Speaker Mike Johnson failed to refute a lawmaker’s claim that Donald Trump is “unwell” following the president’s speech to an unprecedented assembly of U.S. military leaders.

“The president is unhinged,” Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, told Johnson in footage later aired on MSNBC. “He is unwell.”

“A lot of folks on your side are, too,” Johnson replied in the video. “I don’t control them.”

“Oh my god, please,” Dean continued. “That performance in front of the generals?”

“I didn't see it,” Johnson responded.

open image in gallery Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania accused President Trump of being ‘unwell’ for his recent speech to generals in Virginia this week, where the president claimed troops would be used to wage a ‘war’ on an ‘enemy within’ the U.S. and use major cities as ‘training grounds’ ( Getty Images )

During the speech in question, Trump gave rambling remarks to a gathering of military leaders on Tuesday and spoke about active-duty military troops being sent to U.S. cities to use as “training grounds” as they wage a “war” on ideological opponents the president has dubbed “the enemy within.”

“That is so dangerous,” Dean said of the president’s speech during the confrontation. “You know I serve on [the] Foreign Affairs and Appropriations [Committees]. It’s a collision of those two things. Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing. You have a president who is unwell.”

Veterans groups have also condemned the president’s comments.

The president’s rhetoric during the Virginia speech was “authoritarian and un-American at its very core,” Air Force veteran Gretchen Klingler, director of Veterans for American Ideas at Human Rights First, told The Independent earlier this week.

open image in gallery Democratic rep also criticized Republicans for Trump’s recent AI-modified video of top Democrats ( Donald Trump / Truth Social )

“The president sounded incoherent, exhausted, rabidly partisan, at times stupid, meandering, couldn’t hold a thought together,” Retired General Barry McCaffrey told MSNBC of the speech.

Elsewhere during Dean’s heated conversation with Johnson, the Pennsylvania Democrat took issue with President Trump sharing an AI-modified video of Democrat Minority Leaders Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Chuck Schumer, in which Jeffries is in a sombrero and dubbed audio of Schumer making profane comments about Democrats and immigrants.

“You put a sombrero on a Black man who’s the leader of the House. You don’t see that as racist? We need you desperately to lead...It’s disgraceful. It’s racist. You should call it out,” Dean told the Republican leader.

“I’m working on it,” Johnson responded. “And personally, it’s not my style. I love you and I respect you, OK?”