House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked if his refusal to swear in a newly-elected Democrat Congresswoman has “anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein?”

Appearing on CBS Mornings on Thursday (October 2), the Republican was quizzed about Democrat demands that Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva be sworn in during a pro forma session, as Florida GOP members were in April this year.

Grijalva has promised to be the clinching signature on a petition to force a vote on a bill to release all files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, something opposed by Republican leadership and President Donald Trump.

Johnson said she hadn’t been sworn in because the House was not in session but would do it “early next week”.