Oprah Winfrey has revealed she was inspired to get fitter thanks to UK singer-songwriter Adele.

The chat show host, who recently celebrated her 72nd birthday, shared an Instagram video of herself doing deadlifts in the gym on Thursday (29 January).

She revealed she had never heard of deadlifts, until she did an interview with Adele.

She captioned her post: “Life at 72 is looking different than every other decade. Two summers and two new knees ago, I decided to add strength training to my workouts because we all need to maintain muscle as we get older. I can’t say I’m ready for the Olympics like Adele but I sure feel stronger.”