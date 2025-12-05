Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of House Republicans is coming to the aid of Speaker Mike Johnson, throwing their unequivocal support behind him as other prominent members express frustrations with his leadership – and question the sustainability of his position.

Over the last few days, several House conservatives have released praiseworthy statements of the Louisiana Republican on social media and spoken highly of him to reporters.

“He’s honest, he’s caring, he truly is the man that he reports himself to be,” Rep. Pat Fallon told the Wall Street Journal this week.

“Speaker Mike Johnson has led our House majority with God-given courage, clarity, and remarkable patience,” Illinois Rep. Mary Miller said in a statement Thursday.

The high praise appeared intended to counteract the negative press attention Johnson has received as he’s found himself at the center of publicized battles with notable representatives, including outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump ally Rep. Elise Stefanik, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, and others.

open image in gallery Speaker Mike Johnson said he’s asked members to express their frustrations privately, not on social media – though some still do ( AFP via Getty Images )

Greene, a former Trump loyalist, criticized Johnson during the government shutdown for not coming up with an affordable healthcare plan, then expressed disappointment when he refused to bring a vote to compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files to the House floor.

The Georgia representative, who accused GOP leaders of marginalizing Republican women, reportedly blindsided Johnson when she announced her resignation come January.

But, Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne told The Hill this week that she thought Johnson was doing “a fantastic job.”

“I think he’s shown leadership. I think he’s shown an ability to be able to listen to people, to gather people, to be able to get massive legislation on the floor passed,” Van Duyne said.

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene (right) said that Republican leadership has ‘marginalized’ GOP women, after breaking from Johnson’s leadership multiple times ( AFP via Getty Images )

Stefanik raged against Johnson this week after a provision she wanted to add to a bill was not included. She called Johnson a liar on social media and told the WSJ that he didn’t have enough Republican support and would lose his position if a vote were held.

“I believe that the majority of Republicans would vote for new leadership. It’s that widespread,” Stefanik said, calling Johnson a “political novice.”

Meanwhile, North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson told WSJ that Johnson has been “a fantastic leader.”

“Everything I’ve asked him to do, he’s far exceeded,” Hudson told the newspaper.

Luna, who is trying to file a discharge petition to force a vote on legislation that would ban Congress members from trading stock, said this week she was “pissed” at Johnson.

open image in gallery South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has reportedly told people she is frustrated with Johnson’s leadership, something she says she conveyed to Johnson privately ( Getty Images )

California Rep. Kevin Kiley has been an outspoken Johnson opponent, complaining about his handling of the government shutdown, state redistricting. He said this week, Republicans are frustrated with Johnson’s “lack” of effectiveness.

“I do think that there’s a lot of frustration right now in the House with the effectiveness or lack thereof of this body in recent months,” Kiley told Politico.

After a tumultuous week, Johnson told reporters Thursday he’s asked members of his party to air their grievances privately.

“They’re going to get upset about things. That’s part of the process,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t bother me. But when there is a conflict or concern, I always ask all members to come to me, don’t go to social media.”