Shouting match erupts on House floor: ‘Get over there and get some f***ing balls!’
Rep. Mike Lawler called the confrontation by Rep. John Mannion ‘unhinged and unprofessional’
A shouting match erupted on the House floor Thursday with a hot mic capturing the moment Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) was confronted by a fellow lawmaker allegedly because he was on the Democrats’ side of the floor.
“F***ing get over there and get some f***ing balls!” the man yelled to Lawler. “Tell them! Tell them! You know who I am!”
The heated exchange happened just after a vote on a resolution, while members were still milling about on the House floor.
A video of the session shows that approximately 10 seconds into the recording, a man’s voice abruptly cuts through the chatter.
Even though the microphone was quickly shut off, muffled shouting continued in the background.
The sudden outburst drew visible reactions from members across the chamber, briefly bringing conversations to a halt.
Rep. Lawler later posted about the incident on social media and identified the individual as Rep. John Mannion (D-NY).
“John Mannion was entirely unhinged and unprofessional,” Lawler wrote in a post on X.
“That was a shameful display that exposed his complete lack of temperament. No wonder numerous staffers have previously alleged a toxic work environment. He should go seek help for anger management — and f*** off.”
Rep. Mannion has not yet issued a public response to the incident.
