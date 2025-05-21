Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler hit back at Donald Trump after the president singled him out for criticism during a visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to drum up support for his “big, beautiful bill.”

Lawler and several other GOP members are holding out on the bill, which would slash taxes and increase spending on oil drilling, the military, and immigration. They hope to secure a higher cap on the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction for federal income taxes.

“I know your district better than you do, if you lose because of SALT you were going to lose anyway,” the president reportedly told Lawler during the Republican huddle.

Asked about Trump’s rebuke during an interview with Martha MacCallum on Fox News on Tuesday, the congressman responded: “Well, respectfully to the president, I’ve won three times in two-to-one Democratic districts because I know what the issues are impacting my district.

open image in gallery New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler hits back at criticism from President Donald Trump on Fox News on Tuesday May 20 2025 ( Fox News )

“Here’s the truth. I’m one of only three Republicans that have won in a district that Kamala Harris won. So the fact is I know my district very well and there’s a reason why I’ve been successful.”

He continued: “I respect the president. I know how important it is to pass this bill. Allowing the tax cuts to expire would be catastrophic. It would be the single largest tax increase in American history.

“But I’m not going to sacrifice my constituents, and throw them under the bus in a bad faith negotiation, which is what this has been by leadership and Jason Smith.”

Not finished there, Lawler continued: “The fact is that, in a district like mine, it is not the wealthy that I’m talking about. I’m talking about the cop and the teacher who are struggling under the crushing weight of the highest tax burden in America, and in New York.

“We can all agree Kathy Hochul is the worst governor in America. Nobody disputes that. We can all agree New York’s cost of living is exorbitant. Nobody disputes that. But I’m not gonna sell out my constituents at the expense of getting a fair tax deal.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump speaks to the media after departing his meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill on Tuesday ( Getty )

Trump’s meeting took place behind closed doors. Still, he reportedly warned fiscal conservatives pushing for cuts to the program providing health insurance to low-income Americans, “Don’t f*** around with Medicaid,” warning them against damaging their party’s election prospects ahead of next year’s midterms.

Before heading in, the president had insisted to reporters that Republicans were united behind his bill barring “one or two grandstanders.” He also warned that taxes would go up for American households if Congress failed to extend the breaks he had introduced during his first term.

“What Republican would vote for that?” he asked, referring to higher taxes. “Because they wouldn’t be a Republican much longer. They would be knocked out so fast.”

He went on to single out one of the holdouts, Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, saying he should be “voted out of office” and that the other remaining objectors should “possibly” face primary challenges.

Due to the narrow nature of the current Republican House majority, Trump can only afford to lose three votes if his bill is to pass the chamber and reach the Senate.