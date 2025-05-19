Trump’s ‘Big beautiful bill’ clears committee after right-wingers stand down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” cleared the House Budget Committee late on Sunday evening after it had failed on Friday.

The vote came after four of the conservatives who opposed the legislation on Friday, switched their votes to “present,” despite the fact that the bill is virtually the same.

This came despite the fact that Democrats on the committee questioned what changes came to the legislation after the failed vote on Friday.

The bill will now head to the House Rules Committee, which will tee it up for a final vote on the floor of the U.S House of Representatives.

“I think it's important that all the members have the full details on that in advance of any vote, so that way we know in a transparent, honest way, exactly what we're voting,” Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, the ranking Democrat on the Budget Committee, asked Chairman Jodey Arrington of Texas.

But Arrington said that the legislation was unchanged.

“I couldn't tell you what is in flux, what is fixed, what might change or not change,” Arrington said. “This process is fluid, and it will go to the Rules Committee, most likely there will be some changes, and that's the way the process goes.”

The legislation would extend the 2017 tax cuts that Trump signed and put in place new tax cuts, such as the president’s proposal to remove taxes on tips. In addition, it would ramp up spending for oil drilling, immigration enforcement and the US military.

But conservatives objected to the bill because it would not enact work requirements for Medicaid--the health care program for poor people, pregnant women, children and people with disabilities--until 2029.