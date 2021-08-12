MyPillow CEO opened up the third and last day of his cyber symposium in South Dakota visibly distressed, saying that he had been “attacked” at his hotel.

The gathering is meant to provide evidence for the baseless conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

He said he had been targeted near the elevators of his hotel and that another symposium participant had had his house raided, adding that all the electronics were taken.

“Last night when I got to the hotel, I was attacked,” he said and asked a woman to join him on the stage to “pray for our nation”.

“I’m ok. It hurts a little bit,” Mr Lindell said later. “I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there,” he added.

“This is where our country’s gone,” he added. “You take away the free speech. So they go after me. And they’re going, ‘Well, we try and crush his company and take everything from him.’ And then they go after [me] physically.”

“Now I’ve got to go around with a bodyguard,” the MyPillow CEO added. “And I don’t like bodyguards. I like to have American freedom to drive around, to do what I want, to not worry, to be able to take pictures with people.”