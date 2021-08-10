MyPillow CEO and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell delayed the start of his “cyber symposium” after claiming that “the whole technology was attacked”.

“We need to get the word out because they blocked the thing. But this is part of what I’m going to talk about today. This is the cover-up. This is the absolute cover-up of the worst in history,” Mr Lindell told a crowd on Tuesday.

The audience had gathered to hear evidence for the baseless conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Mr Lindell has claimed that his symposium will show that China hacked the election to make sure that Joe Biden won. There’s no evidence of this and election security experts have said that the 2020 election was one of the safest in US history.

A statement issued in November last year by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said: “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double-checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”