Mike Lindell live interview crashed by man who calls him a ‘marginally brain-addled corrupt goofball’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was interrupted by a heckler as he appeared to give a live TV interview.

The Donald Trump fan and conspiracy theorist was sitting at a table wearing a suit jacket and tie paired with shorts as he spoke in front of his phone, which was propped up using a small tripod on the table.

From behind the camera, Twitter user @BillRobens approached Mr Lindell and interrupted his interview.

“Love you man, you’re a true patriot,” the heckler told Mr Lindell.

“I’m live on TV right now,” the pillow salesman responded.

“Oh, I’m sorry about that. Keep fighting man,” the man holding the camera replied.

"Don’t let the libtards call you names. Don’t let them call you an ethically dubious pillow pusher. Don’t let them call you a marginally brain-addled corrupt goofball,” the heckler continued.

“You’re doing great. Don’t let them call you names is what I’m saying. Be strong. Don’t let them push you around or call you names like completely clueless crazy old man who believes everything he sees on the internet. Don’t let them call you names. Stay strong, you’re doing great, Love you man.”

Following the 2020 election, Mr Lindell has been one of Mr Trump's most well-known surrogates pushing conspiracy theories and lies about the election being stolen from Mr Trump.

Mr Lindell reportedly removed all his advertisements from Fox News last week after the conservative network declined to broadcast an ad touting an online event called a “cyber symposium” about the conspiracy theories.

After Mr Lindell falsely claimed that voting machines had been rigged in favour of President Joe Biden, the high profile MAGA-fan has also become the subject of a $1.3bn libel lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems.

Mr Lindell has also repeatedly made the baseless assertion that Mr Trump will be reinstated in August.