MyPillow guy mocked for pushing back Trump’s ‘reinstatement’ to Thanksgiving

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been mocked for pushing back his baseless allegations that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Speaking to former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Mr Lindell changed his estimation for when the Supreme Court will hear arguments that the results of the 2020 election should be overturned.

There’s no evidence that the results of the 2020 election were affected by voter fraud as many Trump allies such as Mr Lindell have claimed.

Mr Lindell said earlier this year that Mr Trump would be reinstated by August. When that didn’t come to pass, Mr Lindell instead said it would occur in September or October, but on Tuesday the conspiracy theorist said it would happen in November.

“This is the big announcement, everyone,” Mr Lindell told Mr Bannon. “I made a promise to this country that with all the evidence I have that we would get it to the Supreme Court and I predicted they would vote 9-0 to look at the evidence.”

“Originally, I had hoped for August and September,” Mr Lindell added. “I asked all the lawyers just yesterday. We are taking this case to the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving. Now maybe Fox [News] will report that today. You heard it here first because our case is ready. We are bringing it to the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving.”

“This evidence is 100 per cent non-subjective evidence and that the Supreme Court, they’re going to vote 9-nothing to take it in,” Mr Lindell claimed. “We will have this before the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving. That’s my promise to the people of this country. We’re all in this together. We worked very hard on this.”

Last month, Mr Lindell held a “cyber symposium” in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to go over supposed evidence of voter fraud. Despite that the 72-hour-event didn’t lead to Mr Trump returning to the White House, Mr Lindell said it was a “home run” and “the best success we could ever ask for”.

Twitter users were quick to mock Mr Lindell for his fresh prediction, with one tweeting: “None of Mike Lindell’s predictions [has] come true. Mike is begging Trump to be his BFF.”

“This ridiculous prediction, like Mike Lindell’s prior ones regarding the same thing, seems calculated to achieve little more than to provide a vehicle for him to fundraise,” Jeff Dannenberg added.

“Who the hell is Mike Lindell and why would anyone listen to that lunatic? I am so sick of these people trying to appeal to Trump’s base for financial reasons but destroying our country with lies at the same time,” Janice Garner wrote.

“Just keep pushing those goalposts to keep people hanging on so they will keep giving money,” another Twitter user added.