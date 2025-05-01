Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NSA head Mike Waltz and deputy are leaving posts weeks after Signalgate scandal

Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, will be leaving their roles, according to reports

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Thursday 01 May 2025 16:15 BST
Mike Waltz takes ‘full responsibility’ for leaked Trump administration Signal chat about Yemen strike

President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy are leaving their posts, just weeks after the Signalgate scandal, according to reports.

Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, will be leaving their roles, sources told CBS News, and it was “made clear” to Waltz earlier this week that his time leading the National Security Council had come to an end,” CNN reported.

President Donald Trump publicly backed Waltz after the Signalgate scandal broke and said he was “a very good man.”

President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, is reportedly leaving his post. The president backed Waltz following the Signalgate scandal, but sources said Waltz ‘never really recovered.’ (Getty Images)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also reiterated in a statement at the time that the president “has the utmost confidence in Mike Waltz and his entire national security team.”

Waltz created the first Signal group chat and inadvertently added a journalist from The Atlantic. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared war plans with the group on the app.

Waltz said he took responsibility for the gaffe at the time.

Sources told CNN that Waltz “never really recovered” from the Signalgate scandal.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

