Minnesota sues Trump administration over ‘unprecedented’ surge in immigration agents that has ‘terrorized’ Minneapolis
The lawsuit comes after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis last week
Minnesota sued the Trump administration on Monday over its “unprecedented” immigration crackdown in the state, alleging it violates federal law and the Constitution.
“The unlawful deployment of thousands of armed, masked, and poorly trained federal agents is hurting Minnesota,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote in a statement on Monday. “People are being racially profiled, harassed, terrorized, and assaulted. Schools have gone into lockdown...This federal invasion of the Twin Cities has to stop, so today I am suing DHS to bring it to an end.”
The lawsuit comes as the Twin Cities are reeling from an ICE agent fatally shooting Renee Good last week in Minneapolis, an incident which has prompted widespread protests.
The complaint, brought on behalf of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and St. Paul, names top officials at the Department of Homeland Security, and its sub-agencies ICE and the Border Patrol.
It alleges that the ongoing crackdown in Minnesota, which began in December, is “driven by nothing more than the Trump Administration’s desire to punish political opponents and score partisan points,” and violates First Amendment rights and the Constitution’s guarantees of state sovereignty.
The attorney general’s lawsuit is asking a Minnesota federal court to end the surge and declare it unlawful and unconstitutional.
The Independent has contacted DHS and the White House for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
