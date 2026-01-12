Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Minnesota sues Trump administration over ‘unprecedented’ surge in immigration agents that has ‘terrorized’ Minneapolis

The lawsuit comes after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis last week

Josh Marcus in San Francisco
Minneapolis mayor says ICE is responsible for '50 percent' of shootings in city this year

Minnesota sued the Trump administration on Monday over its “unprecedented” immigration crackdown in the state, alleging it violates federal law and the Constitution.

“The unlawful deployment of thousands of armed, masked, and poorly trained federal agents is hurting Minnesota,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote in a statement on Monday. “People are being racially profiled, harassed, terrorized, and assaulted. Schools have gone into lockdown...This federal invasion of the Twin Cities has to stop, so today I am suing DHS to bring it to an end.”

The lawsuit comes as the Twin Cities are reeling from an ICE agent fatally shooting Renee Good last week in Minneapolis, an incident which has prompted widespread protests.

The complaint, brought on behalf of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and St. Paul, names top officials at the Department of Homeland Security, and its sub-agencies ICE and the Border Patrol.

It alleges that the ongoing crackdown in Minnesota, which began in December, is “driven by nothing more than the Trump Administration’s desire to punish political opponents and score partisan points,” and violates First Amendment rights and the Constitution’s guarantees of state sovereignty.

A lawsuit from Minnesota filed Monday accuses the Trump administration of launching a politically motivated immigration crackdown that has violated the state and its citizens’ constitutional rights
A lawsuit from Minnesota filed Monday accuses the Trump administration of launching a politically motivated immigration crackdown that has violated the state and its citizens’ constitutional rights (AP)

The attorney general’s lawsuit is asking a Minnesota federal court to end the surge and declare it unlawful and unconstitutional.

The Independent has contacted DHS and the White House for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

