Mississippi lieutenant governor, 77, collapses on floor of Senate

A recess was quickly called in the Mississippi Senate chamber on Wednesday after the state Lieutenant Governor collapsed to the floor during proceedings.

Delbert Hosemann was standing at the lectern at around 11 a.m. as the Senate was about to take up its final appropriation bills for the day.

In footage from the chamber, the 77-year-old is seen to slowly slump over his podium and microphone, then fall suddenly to one side. A motion for a recess is quickly called while Hosemann receives medical attention.

The video recording of Senate proceedings that showed the incident was quickly removed, though the clip was circulated online.

A spokesperson for Hosemann later said he was doing well and was 'eager to return to work'

Hosemann, a Republican, who is running for re-election as Lieutenant Governor, was later seen walking out of the Capitol escorted by staff and security and he got in a government vehicle, rather than an ambulance.

A spokesman told Mississippi Today: “Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work.” No further details were provided.

Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins later echoed the statement and joked that Hosemann would likely try to come back to the Capitol that same day if he could.

“I appreciate all of the calls and text messages concerning Lt Governor Hosemann. As he walked out of the Capitol a little while ago, he looked at us and said, ‘Hey, that last bill was awful!,’” he wrote.

“He is doing well and if I know him he will be trying to come back to the Capitol today.”

The incident comes amid the ongoing discourse about the age of elected officials and their ability to carry out their duties, and Mississippi lieutenant governors wield considerable power, presiding over the 52-member state Senate, appoint Senate committee leaders and have influence over which bills live or die.

Earlier this month, fellow Senator Mitch McConnell, 82, suffered two falls in quick succession inside the Capitol in Washington DC.

The Kentucky Republican fell down a small set of stairs as he was exiting the chamber after a confirmation vote for Housing and Urban Development Secretary nominee, then fell again while inside the chambers.

He was later pictured being pushed around in a wheelchair.

Concerns about McConnell’s health have also been raised, following several public episodes in which he has appeared to freeze for several seconds while taking questions from reporters.