Mitch McConnell has joked that he was “sandbagged” following a concerning episode where he froze in the middle of a press conference.

The Senate Minority leader, 81, brushed off concerns for his health on Wednesday evening as he revealed that President Joe Biden had called to check on him following the incident.

“The president called to check on me. I told him I got sandbagged,” he told reporters.

When pressed on how he was feeling, Mr McConnell repeatedly insisted “I’m fine” before repeating the joke as he made his way to the Senate floor.

“Gotta watch those sandbags,” he said.

Mr McConnell was referring to Mr Biden’s own public episode where he tripped and fell on stage at the US Air Force Academy graduation back in early June.

The president, 80, was greeting graduates on stage at the event in Colorado Springs. When he turned to head back to his seat, he took a tumble, prompting members of his Secret Service detail to help him back up.

After the fall, Mr Biden had quipped: “I got sandbagged.”

The White House stood by the story insisting that he had simply tripped over a sandbag on stage.

Mr McConnell’s reference to Mr Biden’s fall came after the Senate Minority leader sparked fears for his health on Wednesday when he suddenly stopped speaking and froze at the podium for several seconds during the Senate Republican briefing.

Senator Mitch McConnell is helped away from podium (AP)

He was guided away by his fellow lawmakers before returning a few moments later and answering questions from reporters.

When asked to address what happened, he simply responded: “I’m fine.”

A spokesperson later said that he had simply felt lightheaded.

Sources have since told NBC News that the 81-year-old also suffered a fall while disembarking a plane earlier this month and is now using a wheelchair as a precaution while travelling in crowded places such as airports.

The long-running senator only returned to the Senate in March after another fall which left him with a concussion.