Watch the moment Mitch McConnell stuttered to a halt mid-press conference and was ushered away by concerned GOP leaders.

The Senate minority leader was speaking to reporters as Republicans held their last weekly press briefing before the August recess on 26 July.

The 81-year-old froze at the podium for several seconds before a number of senators including Joni Ernst of Iowa approached him and encouraged him to step away.

He did so, only to come back a few minutes later.

One reporter asked if the incident was linked to an earlier concussion, but Mr McConnell brushed off the question.

“No, I’m fine”, he said.