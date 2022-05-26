Mitt Romney attacked for $13m NRA donation as he tweets about Uvalde attack

Utah lawmaker has received more money from notorious pressure group than any other GOP senator

Andrew Naughtie
Thursday 26 May 2022 15:42
Comments

Senator Chris Murphy pleads for Senate to take action on gun control after Texas massacre

As Congress comes under pressure to pass gun control measures after the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Republican Senator Mitt Romney is catching flack for accepting vast donations from the gun lobby.

The Utah lawmaker tweeted his regrets about the massacre as the horror of the event became clear, writing: “Grief overwhelms the soul. Children slaughtered. Lives extinguished. Parents’ hearts wrenched. Incomprehensible. I offer prayer and condolence but know that it is grossly inadequate. We must find answers.”

Many of his detractors immediately responded by pointing to the millions of dollars he has accepted from the National Rifle Association (NRA) – a total that according to the anti-gun campaign group Brady tops out at $13,647,676, more than the NRA has donated to any other Republican senator.

Recommended

The bulk of Mr Romney’s Senate caucus is expected to oppose any gun control legislation put forward by Democrats in the wake of the tragedy, as it has after other major mass shootings in recent years.

However, Mr Romney himself has signalled he may be open to at least some form of action to stop potentially dangerous people obtaining firearms. Speaking to The Independent, he said he has spoken with two colleagues, Republican Pat Toomey and Democrat Joe Manchin, about their proposed legislation on background checks.

“I’ve long felt that the federal government has responsibility for an effective background check system and if there are ways to improve that, I could be supportive,” he said – adding that he had yet to make up his mind.

The NRA itself, meanwhile, is planning to go ahead with its meeting in Houston, Texas on Friday despite the mass shooting in Uvalde, which killed 19 elementary school students and two adults.

Recommended

The meeting is set to be addressed by leading right-wing figures including Donald Trump and top GOP figures from Texas, among them Governor Greg Abbott and Mr Romney’s Senate colleague Ted Cruz.

Attendees are prohibited from bringing firearms into the hall where Mr Trump will speak.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in