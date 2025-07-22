Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter has urged Donald Trump to release the full, unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files after thousands of documents surrounding the civil rights activist’s assassination were unsealed.

Bernice King, 62, issued a blunt request to the president after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced the release of more than 230,000 pages tied to MLK’s 1968 murder, promising “complete transparency” over the case.

“Now, do the Epstein files,” King tweeted on Monday evening, along with a photograph of her father.

King, who was five when her father was assassinated, and her brother Martin Luther King III, said in a joint statement: “While we support transparency and historical accountability, we object to any attacks on our father’s legacy or attempts to weaponize it to spread falsehoods.”

Some civil rights activists rejected claims that the Trump administration was pursuing true transparency.

The King Center, which is now led by Bernice King, framed the release of documents as a distraction.

“It is unfortunate and ill-timed, given the myriad of pressing issues and injustices affecting the United States and the global society,” it said.

Rev. Al Sharpton said in a statement that Trump’s unsealing of the MLK assassination files was “not about transparency or justice.”

“It’s a desperate attempt to distract people from the firestorm engulfing Trump over the Epstein files and the public unraveling of his credibility among the Maga base,” he added.

The documents on the murder of the civil rights leader were posted as Trump faces mounting pressure to release all documents related to Epstein’s sex trafficking investigation.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, has called on Trump to release the Epstein files ( Getty Images )

The president continues to face MAGA backlash after his administration concluded earlier this month that there was no evidence the convicted sex offender maintained a “client list.”

Trump has repeatedly framed the issue as a “hoax” perpetrated by Democrats.

The Democrats, in return, said that Trump is attempting to distract from the scandal, including by peddling a conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama orchestrated the Russia investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Monday that Trump is “running scared.”

“Why do we think President Joe Biden or President Barack Obama's names are being invoked?,” he said. “Because Donald Trump is running scared.”

A day after the Wall Street Journal’s bombshell report that Trump allegedly sent a bawdy 50th birthday card to Epstein, the president asked the court to unseal grand jury transcripts in the prosecution of Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

A former prosecutor said that the document release is unlikely to produce much, if anything, and is a move to “present himself as if he’s doing something here and it really is nothing.”