Trump posts AI video of Obama being arrested after Gabbard’s coup claims: ‘No one is above the law’
President posts fake clip of Democrat being led away by law enforcement amid ongoing controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Donald Trump has posted a bizarre AI video of former president Barack Obama being arrested and thrown in jail.
Trump, still mired in controversy over his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, posted the TikTok clip on his Truth Social platform on Sunday in which the Democrat is seen declaring in a rally speech that “no one is above the law.”
He is then seen being handcuffed by law enforcement during an Oval Office sitdown with a grinning Trump, created using real footage of the two men meeting at the White House in November 2016 when the Republican was president-elect and Obama about to leave office.
The Democrat is then led away and subsequently seen wearing an orange jumpsuit in a federal prison, all of which is soundtracked by The Village People’s 1970s disco anthem “YMCA,” which has become the Republican’s personal theme tune.
Trump appears to have been responding to comments made by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures over the weekend and accused Obama of orchestrating a “years-long coup” to keep Trump from the White House.
Gabbard had announced on Friday that she was referring Obama administration officials, including ex-FBI director James Comey and her predecessor James Clapper, to the Justice Department for prosecution over allegations they had “manufactured” intelligence to substantiate the idea that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election to help Trump beat Hillary Clinton.
The president posted about Gabbard’s claim 17 times over the weekend, drawing accusations that he was attempting to shift the national conversation away from his past relationship with Epstein, the billionaire pedophile and sex trafficker who died in jail in August 2019.
Trump’s administration caused uproar two weeks ago by announcing that no Epstein “client list” existed and that the financier had died by his own hand in a New York penitentiary, a verdict that incensed the president’s own supporters demanding justice for Epstein’s victims and punishment for his enablers.
Speaking to Bartiromo about the Obama administration on Sunday, Gabbard alleged: “Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the president from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people.”
Her claims have been attacked as baseless by Democrats, among them Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, who called her announcement “one more example of the director of national intelligence trying to cook the books.”
“It is sadly not surprising that DNI Gabbard, who promised to depoliticize the intelligence community, is once again weaponizing her position to amplify the president’s election conspiracy theories,” Warner wrote on X.
“It is appalling to hear DNI Gabbard accuse her own IC workforce of committing a ‘treasonous conspiracy’ when she was unwilling to label Edward Snowden a traitor.”
Obama has yet to respond to Trump’s taunts but the president, himself a convicted felon, has kept at it on Truth Social, also posting mocked-up prison mugshots of Obama cabinet members and a call for California Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff to be arrested.
