Republicans in the Montana House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to censure Representative Zooey Zephyr, a Democratic, transgender lawmaker who has been denied the right to debate for over a week after speaking out against a proposed ban on gender-affirming medical care.

The vote means that Rep Zephyr, who represents the city of Missoula, will be barred from speaking during floor sessions or participating in person in House business for the rest of the 2023 session.

During debate about the vote, Rep Zephyr said she wasn’t sorry for speaking out against the bill, then later showing her support as protesters rallied in her defence once Republicans started refusing to recognise her on the House floor.

“When I rose up and said there is blood on your hands, I was not being hyperbolic,” the Democratic lawmaker said during remarks on the floor on Wednesday. “I was speaking to the real consequences of the votes that we as legislators take in this body. When the Speaker asks me to apologise, on behalf of decorum, what he’s really asking me to do is be silent when my community is facing bils that get us killed.”

The Missoula lawmaker also told colleagues about receiving calls from LGBTQ+ families that were terrified about the impact of the various bills being discussing in the Montana legislature and shared the story of a trans teenager who attempted suicide while watching lawmakers discuss one such piece of legislation.

The dramatic censure vote follows days of controversy in the Montana statehouse.

On Monday, riot police descended into the House viewing gallery and arrested seven people, as protesters rallied against the ongoing silencing of Rep Zephyr, the first transgender person elected to the state legislature in Montana history.

“The Montana Republican party and the House Republicans are making a fatal mistake,” Keegan Medrano of the Montana ACLU told The Independent ahead of the historic vote. “I think that they’re showing all Montanans that they’re unafraid to infringe on free speech. They’re unafraid to engage in harassment and discrimination against an individual that they’ve been seeking to legislate out of existence.”

“The richness of this is all is that they have taken away her microphone but they’ve only amplified her voice. They’ve take a local community leader, a real figure for Missoulians, and turned her into a national and international figure, a sort of distillation of the animus and the legislation they’re seeking to pass,” they added. “I think this will completely backfire on them and I think it already has.”

The rapidly escalating dispute began on 18 April, when Rep Zephyr pointedly criticised her colleagues for backing a proposal to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors, telling them they had “blood on their hands.”

