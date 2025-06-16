MTG rants over US involvement in Iran-Israel conflict and says ‘real America First/MAGA’ don’t want foreign wars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, saying that supporters of President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement do not support foreign intervention.

The firebrand MAGA congresswoman, who has regularly promoted unsubstantiated conspiracy theories — including one involving California wildfires being sparked by “space lasers” funded with money from Jewish bankers — posted on Facebook that Israel’s decision to hit Iran, and the subsequent support from Republican officials to that action, separated the true Trump supporters from “fake” Republicans.

“Everyone is finding out who are real America First/MAGA and who were fake and just said it bc it was popular,” she wrote. “Unfortunately the list of fakes are becoming quite long and exposed themselves quickly.

Last week, Israel conducted strikes on Iran, which led to Iran responding in kind. Initially, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States did not have any involvement on Israel’s strikes. But shortly afterward, Trump offered his support for Israel.

Greene said that a large-scale war between Israel and Iran would force countries and foreign alliances like NATO to “take a side.”

open image in gallery Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has said, “I don’t want to see Israel bombed or Iran bombed or Gaza bombed,” as she criticizes Republican support for Israel’s bombardment of Iran. ( Getty Images )

“Real America First/MAGA wants world peace for all people and doesn’t want our military killed and forever injured physically and mentally,” she wrote. “We love our U.S. military and love them helping to secure our borders and our cities for the defense of OUR PEOPLE AND OUR COUNTRY.”

Greene’s comments about using the military to defend cities come as Trump has deployed the National Guard and Marines into Los Angeles in response to demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which occasionally led to destruction of property and automobiles. Trump did so without the approval of the governor and a court delayed the deployment of troops into Los Angeles.

“I don’t want to see Israel bombed or Iran bombed or Gaza bombed,” she said. “I don’t want to see Ukraine bombed or Russia bombed.And we do NOT want to be involved or required to pay for ANY OF IT!!!”

The remarks echo the sentiment of other MAGA voices on the right. Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host who spoke at the Republican National Convention, said that Trump was “complicit” in Israel’s attacks on Iran.

Greene’s sentiments contrast with those of many Republicans in the Senate, who offered their full support for Israel. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, whom Trump beat for the 2016 Republican nomination for President, said that “I think it is very much in the interest of America to see regime change.”

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene previously tweeted her opposition to US support for an Israeli strike on Iran ( The Independent )

But Greene, who has also opposed sending aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, said that she opposed all foreign intervention.

“We have giant planks sticking out of our own eyes while we complain about splinters in other’s eyes,” she said. “Every country involved and all over the world can be happy, successful, and rich if we all work together and seek peace and prosperity.”

Greene has consistently opposed supporting Israel should it strike Iran. Last week, she said “Americans don’t want to bomb Iran because the secular government of Israel says that Iran is on the verge of developing a nuclear bomb any day now.”

Greene also defended herself from accusations of antisemitsm.

“Taking this position is NOT antisemitic,” she said. “It’s rational, sane, and loving toward all people.”